Off to the races at Ascot? Here’s where to stay

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

    • Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).

    Hotels near Ascot Racecourse

    The Royal Foresters, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Royal Berkshire, Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Coworth Park, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Travelodge Bracknell Central

    Distance to venue: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Premier Inn Bracknell Central

    Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Stirrups Hotel, Winkfield

    Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Premier Inn Bracknell Twin Bridges

    Distance to venue: 3.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Premier Inn Bagshot

    Distance to venue: 4.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Travelodge Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Village Hotel, Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Holiday Inn Express Windsor

    Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Travelodge Egham

    Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Travelodge Windsor Central

    Distance to venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse

    Lyndricks House, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Sleep Neat, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Highclere Guesthouse, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Bluebell House, Woodside

    Distance to venue: 2.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Virgina Water

    Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    The Winning Post, Winkfield

    Distance to venue: 4.3 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse

    Luxury Apartment 1, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Luxury Apartment 6, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    The Haven, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Home From Home, Ascot

    Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Large Home, Sunningdale

    Distance to venue: 2.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Contemporary Studio, Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Luxury House with hot tub, Warfield

    Distance to venue: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    House with garden, Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 3.8 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    The Annexe, Bracknell

    Distance to venue: 3.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    The Barn, Warfield

    Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    High Street Apartment, Bagshot

    Distance to venue: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    Large Countryside Home, Bagshot

    Distance to venue: 5 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

