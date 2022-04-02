Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).
- Hotels near Ascot Racecourse
- Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse
- Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse
Hotels near Ascot Racecourse
The Royal Foresters, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Royal Berkshire, Bracknell
Distance to venue: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Coworth Park, Ascot
Distance to venue: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Travelodge Bracknell Central
Distance to venue: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Premier Inn Bracknell Central
Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Stirrups Hotel, Winkfield
Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Premier Inn Bracknell Twin Bridges
Distance to venue: 3.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Premier Inn Bagshot
Distance to venue: 4.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Travelodge Bracknell
Distance to venue: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Village Hotel, Bracknell
Distance to venue: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Holiday Inn Express Windsor
Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Travelodge Egham
Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Travelodge Windsor Central
Distance to venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse
Lyndricks House, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Sleep Neat, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Highclere Guesthouse, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Bluebell House, Woodside
Distance to venue: 2.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Virgina Water
Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Winning Post, Winkfield
Distance to venue: 4.3 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse
Luxury Apartment 1, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Luxury Apartment 6, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Haven, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Home From Home, Ascot
Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Large Home, Sunningdale
Distance to venue: 2.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Contemporary Studio, Bracknell
Distance to venue: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Luxury House with hot tub, Warfield
Distance to venue: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
House with garden, Bracknell
Distance to venue: 3.8 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Annexe, Bracknell
Distance to venue: 3.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
The Barn, Warfield
Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
High Street Apartment, Bagshot
Distance to venue: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Large Countryside Home, Bagshot
Distance to venue: 5 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
