Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).

Hotels near Ascot Racecourse

The Royal Foresters, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Royal Berkshire, Bracknell

Distance to venue: 2.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Coworth Park, Ascot

Distance to venue: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Travelodge Bracknell Central

Distance to venue: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Premier Inn Bracknell Central

Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Stirrups Hotel, Winkfield

Distance to venue: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Premier Inn Bracknell Twin Bridges

Distance to venue: 3.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Premier Inn Bagshot

Distance to venue: 4.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Travelodge Bracknell

Distance to venue: 4.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Village Hotel, Bracknell

Distance to venue: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Holiday Inn Express Windsor

Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Travelodge Egham

Distance to venue: 6.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Travelodge Windsor Central

Distance to venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse

Lyndricks House, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Sleep Neat, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Highclere Guesthouse, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Bluebell House, Woodside

Distance to venue: 2.6 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Virgina Water

Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

The Winning Post, Winkfield

Distance to venue: 4.3 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse

Luxury Apartment 1, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Luxury Apartment 6, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.4 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

The Haven, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Home From Home, Ascot

Distance to venue: 1.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Large Home, Sunningdale

Distance to venue: 2.5 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Contemporary Studio, Bracknell

Distance to venue: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Luxury House with hot tub, Warfield

Distance to venue: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

House with garden, Bracknell

Distance to venue: 3.8 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

The Annexe, Bracknell

Distance to venue: 3.9 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

The Barn, Warfield

Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

High Street Apartment, Bagshot

Distance to venue: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Large Countryside Home, Bagshot

Distance to venue: 5 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

