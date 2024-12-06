All about the poodle: the original ‘puddle-lover’ with a penchant for pompoms





Despite the breed’s fancy looks, the poodle actually originated as a working dog. They were bred in Germany as water retrievers to work alongside duck hunters. Their name comes from pudelhund – pudel meaning to splash about in old German, with links to the English word “puddle”. Their crisp, curly coats repel water, and they retain this excellent swimming ability to this day despite having graduated from murky waters to the lap of luxury. Less well-known is their talent for truffle-hunting, and they’ve performed in circuses, too. France also lays claim to this multi-talented breed – where it is called the “caniche” or duck dog – and it is their national dog.

The fashionable poodle trim (the Continental clip) for the show ring is in fact a legacy of their hunting days, as the clipped hindquarters facilitated their propulsion through the water, while the pompoms left on various parts of their body gave them protection from the cold. The Continental clip is the most common, but outside the show ring there are dozens of other appealing styles, including the “Jacket and Pants”.

The poodle is popular dog for many reasons, beloved of film stars, presidents and even royalty. For those households with people with allergies, the poodle’s non-shedding coat – so-called hypoallergenic – produces much less dander than most other breeds, and therefore they can be better tolerated along with other dog breeds that don’t shed. Plus, they’re typically less smelly! They are also affectionate, companionable, super-smart and athletic, making for a great all-round pet, as well as being adept as a service or therapy dog. The poodle is frequently used as a cross – shown by the rise of labradoodles, cockapoos, shihpoos and so on; people can’t get enough of this breed.

According to the UK Kennel Club, poodles come in three sizes: standard, miniature and toy, but they are identical in form and share the same attributes. If you had no point of reference to discern size, it would be difficult to tell which one was in front of you. The standard is the original version, with the others being bred down from that.

Standard poodle

Size: over 38cm. This is the largest of the three varieties. There is no official upper limit on size, but 60cm is their approximate maximum, which is a large range.

Miniature poodle

Size: between 28–38cm. The middle of the three varieties; similar in height to a Basset Hound or a Shetland Sheepdog.

Toy poodle

Size: less than 28cm. The smallest of the three varieties. This puts them in the same height range as the Lhasa Apso, Shih Tzu or Scottish Terrier.

Standard poodle: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: utility

Size: from medium down to toy

Daily exercise: up to an hour a day

Coat: medium, non-shedding

Colours: apricot, black, blue, brown, cream, red, silver, white. The breed standard is a solid colour, though there are non-standard colours which includes patches of white. Dark eyes.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: poodles have gained a reputation as big barkers, although not all are; they are a sociable and vocal breed.

Distinctive features: their non-moulting coat, and flamboyant clips with pompoms. This coat is profuse and dense with a crisp curl. Their overall look is elegant and proud.

Temperament: lively and good-tempered.

Things to consider: poodles are high-maintenance in the grooming department. They need daily brushing to prevent matting, and many poodles will require professional trimming. All poodle owners will have a range of the best dog grooming brushes at their disposal to keep their coats looking tip-top, as well as a pair of the best dog clippers to save money in the salon.

Like all dogs with long ears, keep them clean to avoid any nasties settling in and causing infection. It’s worth keeping one of the best dog ear cleaners in your cabinet to protect them.

For the toy poodle, you have a tiny breed on your hands, so a small-breed puppy food is essential to cater for its unique growing needs. They will probably appreciate one of the best small beds for dogs too, for extra cosiness.

Training: thanks to their high intelligence, the poodle is typically fairly easy to train, picking up commands quickly. They thrive on physical and mental stimulation so make sure you give them plenty of time and interaction.

