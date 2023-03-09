



Crufts, the largest show of its kind in the world, returns to Birmingham’s NEC once again this year. Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, Crufts celebrates all types of dogs from toy dogs to gundogs across four days of competition (9–12 March 2023). Hundreds of dogs head to the NEC for their chance to earn the title of Crufts Best In Show.

Not only is Crufts home to a wide range of competition – there are five rings running simultaneously each day – but there are displays running in the main arena, too, so there is plenty to watch. If you’re lucky enough to attend in person, you’ll find hundreds of tradestands selling everything from the longest-lasting dog chews to pet GPS trackers.

How to watch Crufts 2023 online free in the UK

Rights to air Crufts in the UK belong to Channel 4. You’ll be able to tune into the coverage at the times listed below. There will also be coverage of the competitions in the main arena on the Crufts YouTube channel. Should you find this YouTube coverage blocked, then you may wish to use this VPN to access the full Crufts live stream on YouTube.

Thursday, 9 March – Gundog

15.00–16.00 Channel 4

18.30–20.00 More4

20.00–21.00 Channel 4

Friday, 10 March – Working and pastoral

15.00–16.00 Channel 4

18.30–19.43 More4

19.30–21.00 Channel 4

Saturday, 11 March – Terrier and hound

15.00–18.00 Channel 4

19.00–21.00 Channel 4

Sunday 12, March – Utility and toy and Best In Show

15.00–17.30 Channel 4

19.00–21.00 Channel 4

How to watch Crufts 2023 away from the UK

Those outside the UK will be able to watch every minute of Crufts main arena action on the Crufts YouTube channel across all four days of competition (10–13 March). Classes include obedience, agility and flyball. If you find this access blocked, you may wish to use a VPN to get around the problem.

If you’re in Australia you can watch Crufts 2022 on Channel 7.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Crufts 2022.

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select a location away from the UK

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster’s live stream – in this case, head to YouTube

