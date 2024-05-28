



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Scottish Terriers – or Scotties – are canine icons. From the popular Scottie monopoly piece to a White House resident as companion to George W Bush, these small, distinctive terriers have won over many a human heart. A claim to fame is that they are the only breed to have lived in the White House three times.

The Scottish Terrier was initially grouped with other Highland breeds of terrier originating in Scotland, bred to go to ground after fox, badger and other vermin. It used to be known as the Aberdeen Terrier, due to being particularly prevalent around this north-eastern city. But by 1879, it became officially known as the Scottish Terrier, thanks to Capt Gordon Murray who set up a breeding programme.

This compact little dog is an independent and confident companion with a spirited personality. They typically have a tenacious, courageous side, leading them to be nicknamed “Diehard” by the Earl of Dumbarton. While they remain an instinctive hunting dog, they also make excellent watchdogs due to being naturally suspicious of strangers, and loyal to their human family.

Looks-wise, the Scottie’s thick-set silhouette is unmistakable, with little pricked ears, short legs, a wiry top coat and a certain hirsuteness around the belly, beard and legs.

Scottish Terrier: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: terrier

Size: small

Daily exercise: an hour a day

Coat: long; shedding

Colours: black, black brindle, brindle, wheaten. Dark brown, almond-shaped eyes.

Lifespan: more than 10 years

Bark: Scotties tend to bark when they should – like when a stranger comes to the door, rather than excessively. Their bark is loud and impressive for a dog of such small stature, which makes them excellent little watchdogs. They may take offence at the postman or delivery man so check out these tips if the bark develops into being a nuisance.

Distinctive features: erect, pointy ears; furnishing around the lower body, legs and beard. Rather a long head for their diminutive size.

Temperament: intelligent, bold and confident, but not aggressive

Things to consider: Scotties are not natural swimmers. Their shape – being dense with short legs and a heavy head – does not make it easy for them to move through water.

Scotties are independent characters, so make sure your garden is securely fenced, both from escaping under or over the boundary. With their heritage in going go ground, they aren’t averse to trying to dig their way out, so check out these tips for how to stop your dog digging.

While they aren’t high maintenance, their long hair does need appropriate grooming beyond regular brushing with a good dog brush. Professional grooming may be required to strip or clip their fur, but it’s worth learning how to do the grooming basics at home.

Training: make training sessions short and sweet. They are intelligent dogs who pick things up quickly and do not thrive on long, repetitive sessions.

They love long walks, exercise and play. But think fetch, rather than retrieve – he may not be so keen to bring the ball back to you.

Complete Guide to Scottish Terriers

Using interviews with several top breeders, author Tracey Squaire has created an in-depth look at what it takes to successfully live with, raise, and train a Scottish Terrier. View Deal

10 British dog breeds everyone should own (at least one at some point in life) Does your pooch make the cut? The 15 most popular dogs in the UK – and some may surprise you All about the Parson Russell Terrier All about Lakeland Terriers All about the Border Terrier All about the Airedale Terrier

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.