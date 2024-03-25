



The best dog breed is your own, of course. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, though most of us don’t value our dogs on looks alone. Happily, we all like different personalities and appearances; some love big, shaggy beasts, some an athletic worker, others prefer a petite lap dog. But judging by the UK Kennel Club’s annual registrations that signify which are the most popular dog breeds in the UK, all is not equal – certain breeds do prove more popular than others.

Each year the Kennel Club publishes the registrations of all the pure-breeds – and it’s fair to say puppy breeding is a case of supply and demand. Ergo, the more popular the dog, the more registrations. So, is your favourite breed in there? Or have you a particular penchant for the best-kept secret in canine breeds? Here’s the top 15 Kennel Club dog breeds for 2023.

The most popular dog breeds in the UK

With 38,074 registrations, the Labrador Retriever is by some margin – well over 11,000 – the most popular dog in the UK. Registrations are down from last year by some 6,000, but this gentlemanly gundog is still a hit in the field, in the home and as a working service dog. Intelligent, trainable and kind, it’s no surprise this breed has enduring popularity.

2. French Bulldog

About as different from a Lab as two animals of the same species are likely to be, the French Bulldog is right up there near the top of the popularity chart. In fact, they have even superseded the Labrador from its longstanding position at the top of the US rankings. Small, stocky dogs with big personalities, this bat-eared breed is known for its playful and affectionate nature. They don’t need as much exercise as many other breeds, making them a charming companion for city dwellers.

Pressing the Frenchie close for second place with 26,239 registrations, the cocker spaniel is the second gundog breed in the top three. Cheerful, intelligent and loyal, the cocker is a delightful companion and hard-working in the field. The smallest of the gundog breeds, the cocker is an adorable spaniel with its signature long, silky ears and ever-wagging tail.

4. Mini shorthaired dachshund

The number one mini choice, with 14,459 registrations. Small, yet sturdy on their short little legs, this sausage-shaped dog with its smooth, sleek coat, is known for its spunky personality and fearless spirit. While they might not look like they’d have much ground clearance out on walks, the mini dachshund is no ordinary lapdog. Bred to hunt badger, they have an indomitable, determined character, making for delightful companions both in and outdoors.

Tolerant, friendly and trainable, Golden Retrievers are loved the world over – with 10,447 annual registrations in 2023 in Britain alone. They are well known as wonderful service dogs, excellent family pets – and cherished for their amiable personalities as well as their luxuriant golden coats.

The ultimate outdoor dog, who will work, run, swim and play all day long whatever the weather. These medium-sized dogs, with long floppy ears, are known for their boundless enthusiasm, energy and affection, while they are also sweet and good-natured in the home. The English Springer Spaniel is an ideal working gundog as well as an endearing family pet, best suited to those with a love for outdoor adventures. Registrations at 7,214 for 2023.

7. Bulldog

The British dog-loving public has impressive variety in its tastes. From athletic working gundog breeds to sausage dogs to the wrinkly, thickset bulldog, covering a whole range of shapes, sizes and personalities. The bulldog is the iconic British breed, symbolising the nation’s spirit as he is known for his great character and loyalty. Originally bred for bull baiting (to torment bulls as entertainment), the bulldog remains hugely popular (6,924 registrations in 2023) as a family companion despite the abolition of bull baiting in 1873.

8. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The “Staffie” sometimes gets bad press by those who associate the breed with viciousness and aggression, but that has done nothing to halt the popularity of this stocky and athletic little dog, with 6,313 registrations in 2023. In the right hands, well socialised from a young age, they are fun-loving, boisterous and loyal little friends. Very distinctive, with their broad heads, short snouts and wide, smiling mouths, they are loving and protective companions.

9. German Shepherd Dog

A versatile working dog, whether in the police and military or as a dependable service dog, the German Shepherd is known for its bravery and intelligence. Being such a large and powerful dog, GSDs aren’t top of everyone’s list, but they make the top 10 (5,876 registrations) thanks to their loyalty, courage, confidence, trainability and protective instincts.

10. Border Terrier

The only terrier in the top 10, with 4,018 registrations, the Border makes a great family pet who is eager to please. They are sociable, playful and cheeky and thrive in a family home with lots of activity. As they were bred to work alongside horses and hounds (originally used as the earth dog with the Border Foxhounds), they are easy-going with other animals and plenty of hustle and bustle. Bred to work in the countryside, this little dog is adaptable to both urban or rural life.

11. Miniature schnauzer

With their distinctive whiskers and beard, the miniature schnauzer has an air of wisdom about it, and indeed it is an intelligent breed. They have big personalities, with unique temperaments, but common to all is their steadfast loyalty to their humans. Playful, affectionate and a keen little watchdog, it’s no surprise to see them in the top 15 most popular breeds in the UK, with 3,903 registrations in 2023.

12. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The third spaniel in the top 12 most popular breeds, the Cavalier King Charles is a toy spaniel. The breed is typically a sweet, affectionate and loving little dog, blessed with a kind and gentle temperament and makes a great family pet. The Cavalier King Charles, as opposed to its cousin the King Charles, is a more old-fashioned type with a longer muzzle and flatter skull. It has long been the choice of royalty and perhaps it has had a special boost (3,528 registrations) thanks to the current King?

13. Boxer

It is thought that the boxer descends from the German Bullenbeisser (bull biter) – used to hunt bear, boar and deer – and likely the bulldog. Nowadays it is prized as a family pet, with great intelligence and a delightful temperament; they love to play! It is also a natural guard dog, and has an impressive physique, glossy coat and noble head, with wrinkly features and droopy jowls. Registrations: 2,650.

14. Rottweiler

The “Rottie” often gets bad press as it can be associated with those seeking a macho image, however its enduring popularity (2,639 registrations in 2023), proves that with responsible, experienced handling they can be a brilliant asset. They are strong, active and intelligent, and thrive in their work for the police and in military and security roles, but a well-trained Rottie is also a delight in the home.

These stunning rust-coloured gundogs almost became instinct during the world wars, but have been growing in popularity ever since (2,534 registrations in 2023). The Hungarian Vizsla is loyal, lively and loving, craves human attention and typically never strays far from their owner. Fans admire them for their elegance, athleticism and affectionate temperaments.

21 of the cutest dog breeds to make you coo, smile (and want more dogs…) 50 funny dog names to raise a smile without embarrassing your canine friend 9 dog breeds that don’t shed (much) So you want to buy a puppy? Here are the key things you need to consider Did you know: a hound is a dog, but not all dogs are hounds

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.