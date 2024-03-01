



The golden retriever features well inside the top 10 for most popular dog breeds in the UK and the US, and it’s easy to see why. Friendly, biddable, with a beautiful, luxuriant coat in resplendent golden hues, this gundog breed is not only a looker but a worker.

The breed has its origins in 19th-century Scotland, where Scottish politician Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks (later known as Lord Tweedmouth) crossed Belle, a liver-coloured Tweed Water Spaniel, with Nous, a rare yellow-coloured wavy-coated retriever with black parents that he bought from a cobbler. From this mating in 1868, he kept two yellow females, Primrose and Cowslip, that were the foundation stock of millions of golden retrievers in the world today. Lord Tweedmouth’s Guisachan estate, while the house is dilapidated, is still revered as the ancestral home of the breed and golden retriever shows and conventions are still held among its ruins.

Nous and Belle’s offspring were largely gifted to Lord Tweedmouth’s friends and family, and used as gundogs. Some Setter and even bloodhound lines were added, which probably influenced the variety of shades in the modern golden retriever. Their aptitude as an enthusiastic and athletic working dog remains undiminished, and those physical and mental attributes that made them wonderful hunting companions is nowadays put to good use not only in the field, but as guide and assistance dogs, tracking and obedience competitions.

Golden retriever breed: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: gundog

Size: medium to large

Daily exercise: more than two hours

Coat: medium, either flat or wavy with good feathering; shedding

Colours: standards colours include cream, gold and golden. In practice their coats vary from a pale cream to dark gold. Eyes are dark brown.

Lifespan: more than 10 years.

Bark: moderate barkers.

History: what we now know and love as the golden retriever was initially a cross between black wavy-coated retrievers crossed with the Tweed water spaniel – which has been extinct since the 19th century. Lord Tweedmouth is credited as the founder of the breed on his Guisachan Estate in the Scottish Highlands, and his pioneering mating produced four yellow puppies, which were later crossed with bloodhound and Irish Setter lines. Initially recognised in 1913 by the Kennel Club as the yellow or golden retriever, when the Golden Retriever Club was established in 1920 the breed was officially called the golden retriever.

Distinctive features: the beautiful golden shades of their luxuriant, water-resistant coat, a feathered tail and their kind, friendly disposition. They have an athletic, loping stride

Temperament: biddable, intelligent and natural workers, with a joyful, playful demeanour.

Things to consider: the fabulous double coats shed once or twice a year, as well as moderately on a continuous basis. You’ll need one of the best dog grooming brushes for regular grooming, and an appropriate hoover for all that dog hair.

With their water-resistant coats, webbed feet and roots in the Tweed Water Spaniel, it’s no surprise that most golden retrievers love a swim. You might want to invest in one of the best drying coats to helps dry off that thick coat after a dip.

Finally, although he’s well proportioned, this is a medium to large dog, so equip him with a large dog bed for comfortable kips.

Training: the golden retriever has a naturally trainable temperament and are highly valued as guide-dogs for the blind, search-and-rescue as well as hunting and field work. They are outgoing, loyal and eager to please, making them an easy dog to train.

Fun fact: in the US, National Golden Retriever Day is celebrated every year on 3 February. It is in memory of the founder Kirsten Shoyer’s beloved golden retriever, Quincey, and the biggest gathering takes place in the appropriately named town of Golden, Colorado.

