If you’re anything like us at Horse & Hound towers, we like to take our dogs everywhere with us. Walking, hiking, swimming, in the car – and of course joining us in the horsebox for road trips. But if there’s one mode of transport that is a little awkward for canine company, it’s the bicycle. Leads get tangled up in the wheels, you can’t trust cars (or your training skills) on the road, and besides, a bike goes too fast, for too long for many pooches’ little legs. Which is where the best dog carriers for bikes come in extremely useful.

Not all dogs enjoy biking, but there are several bits of kit that can make it well worth considering. There are a handful of different modes of bike-compatible transport, from trailers and baskets (front and rear), to doggy backpacks and even specialised lead attachments for those energetic dogs who love to run alongside. Depending on the size, weight and activity level of your dog, there should be an option to suit. For example, one of the large dog breeds will be dangerous to cycle with in a basket on the handlebars, so would be better suited to a trailer, or running alongside. While one of the smallest dog breeds would look ever so cute peeking its head out at the front of the bike!

6 of the best dog carriers for bikes

Trailer: Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

Sizes: S (up to 50lb/22.5kg) or L (up to 100lb/45kg) | Colours: Orange (S); Green (L) | Max weight: 45kg | RRP: From £198.56 |

A pricey bit of kit, but it is sturdy, compact and well made, and the large trailer can carry a big dog, which would be hard to do in a basket or backpack. It has a folding frame and quick-release wheels, for easy storage. The liner is removable and washable, which is extremely useful.

It couples up with nearly any bike, and has air-filled tyres for a smooth ride, which can be inflated with a standard bike pump.

The dog enters the trailer through a rear door but he can sit either way round, and can be secured with an interior leash to prevent them jumping out. He can see out through the bug screen.

Includes a safety flag, to enhance visibility.

Front basket: Babeyer Dog Bike Basket

Sizes: One size (34x26x35cm) | Colours: Blue or grey | Max weight: 8kg | RRP: £65.99|

This basket is designed for small dogs – but I think we’d all agree that there is a limit to the size and weight of dog we’d be prepared to carry on our handlebars. It doubles up as dog carrier bag to carry on your back, with shoulder straps.

It has a straightforward buckle design combined with powerful Velcro to fix the basket on to the handlebars.

There is a cosy fleece pad on the base which is comfy for the dog, and easy to remove and wash. There are also reflective tapes for improved visibility.

You can put the dog into the basket through any of four zip-up openings, whichever suits best, and he can have his head poking out the top. Alternatively, you can close the flap at the top to protect him from inclement weather. The four mesh windows act as a cooling vent so the dog will not overheat.

The side pocket is a bonus, to store poo bags, water bottles and other accessories.

Basket: Trixie Dog Bicycle Basket

Sizes: One size (60x29x49cm) | Colours: Black | RRP: £99.99 |

This rectangular shaped bike basket fits on to a rack fixed on the bike. It can be detached from the frame using hook and loop fasteners and then carried around, much like a baby child seat by the large handle.

There is a net which can be pulled over the dog to prevent it jumping out, while the dog would also be attached by the short leash.

Designed to fit bike racks between 11.8cm and 16cm.

Due to its long, narrow shape, it’s ideal for dachshunds.

Backpack: K9 Sport Sack

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: 6 options | Dog position: Forward-facing; on back | Max weight: 36kg | RRP: From £59.99 |

Dogs are carried in an upright position, with their forelegs out, and their head looking over your shoulder. Tester “Ludo” is a medium-sized springer spaniel and he travels a 30-min commute twice a day through the London streets to his human’s office very happily.

K9 Sport Sack provides a range of backpacks, from the entry level “Trainer” for short, non-strenuous walks, to their “Plus” model, which is also a multi-functional storage pack with thicker shoulder straps and padded back panel for more weight and demanding activities. If you have a big dog, the Knavigate and Kolossus (pictured) models cater for dogs up to 23–36kg – providing you yourself are strong enough to carry them!

The sizes cover dogs from 10–23in collar to base of tail, covering a wide range of breeds, however, if you have a larger-sized dog, the higher-priced models are a better option for the comfort of both you and your pet.

Carrier: Pawaboo Front Dog Carrier

Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: 11 options | Dog position: Forward-facing, on front | Max weight: 8kg | RRP: From £20.99 |

If you have a small dog, you might be happiest carrying him in front of you where you can see him. This is a good option for scooters, too.

This carrier comes in four sizes and is recommended for dogs from a minuscule 2.6kg up to 8kg – so they need to be little, but it’s tough on the human’s back and neck to carry much more than that on your front.

Padded shoulder straps distribute the weight well. The dog’s four paws fit through four holes, and the tail through a fifth. It’s a bit unwieldy to get the dog in, but once he’s securely in place, it’s comfortable for both pooch and human.

Be prepared for plenty of cooing from passers by – it makes for a very sweet sight!

Lead: Malabi V2.0–180º Rotating Dog Bicycle Lead

Sizes: One size | Colour: Black | Max weight: n/a | RRP: £79.95 |

The rotating adjustable leash has a rod which attaches behind the seat on your bike to allow your dog to run beside you, being able to move round the back of the bike from side to side without endangering him or you and giving him more space. The lead and rod are designed to absorb any sudden movement, so that you are not unbalanced on the bike.

You attach the dog bike mount in one snap, and there is a quick-release mechanism on the leash to enable you to attach and detach the handle quickly.

Made of light carbon-fibre, said to be 10 times stronger and 15 times lighter than steel.

A fantastic option for dogs that are runners, it works brilliantly even with larger and heavier dogs.

