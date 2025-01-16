Are you on the hunt for a jogging companion? Check out these 10 dog breeds born to run





If you’ve ever jogged alongside a dog that relishes running, you know they can transform the experience entirely. The best dog breeds for running cover the ground easily, they’re trainable, and delight in both the activity and your company. This sort will quickly become a runner’s best friend. What often feels like a routine or even gruelling exercise becomes a joyful outing, helping you forget about the effort of each stride or the rough weather, while giving your dog a purposeful way to burn off energy.

The fastest dog breeds are naturally designed for speed. These are usually the ones bred for hunting or pursuit, particularly sighthounds. Heads held high, they sprint gracefully forward rather than sniffing along the ground. Their streamlined builds – long legs, deep chests, strong hindquarters, and a light, lean frame – help them propel off the ground and reach impressive speeds without putting undue pressure on their joints or respiratory system. Don’t feel you have to keep up, just keep tabs!

On the other hand, some breeds simply love being out and about at any pace, especially when chasing a ball. These are often the smaller gundogs and terriers, who are full of energy and enthusiasm. They thrive on human companionship and are always ready to join in on an outdoor adventure. While they might not keep up with a greyhound, neither can you, and they tend to make fantastic running buddies. Their mix of athleticism, eagerness to please, and moderate speed means they’re always up for a jog, without going so fast you’re out of breath through constantly calling them back.

Whether you want to compete in canicross, or just get outside to burn some calories and clear the head, a run is always better with a dog in tow – though typically it’s the other way round…

10 dog breeds for running

Weimaraner

These silvery athletes make the perfect running partner, as they stick like Velcro to their favourite human as well as being physically suited to the task in hand. Weimaraners are aerodynamic, with long legs, strong muscles and are light on their feet. They’re highly energetic with a great work ethic and have great stamina for a long, steady run, having been bred to spend all day hunting.

Dalmatian

A dog that was bred to run alongside horse-drawn carriages back in Regency times will have no trouble accompanying you on a more sedate jog through the countryside, with legendary stamina and endurance. Dalmatians can cover a huge number of miles, far further than most of us two-legged creatures will ever want to, at a consistent pace – and are bred to stick with you. They crave exercise are physically ideal for running, being strong and athletic – plus their distinctive spots always catch the eye; quite the running accessory.

Jack Russell Terrier

Admittedly, the short legs and compact torso don’t shout speed, but these feisty little dogs are turbo-charged balls of energy. Jack Russells are explosive, with great reaction times – watch them catch a rat – and are wonderfully game for any outdoor adventure. At the speed most of us mere humans travel, the Jack Russell is the perfect sidekick, and they truly relish the exercise. For those that love little dogs, this is one of the most athletic breeds in their size.

Bloodhound

In common with many pack hounds, the bloodhound can run for miles and hours on end. They have superb stamina, making the ideal companion for those training for ultra-marathons as a 50km is a breeze for them. Though they might look gentle and dopey in the home, they are true athletes when on a mission. Added to which, these hunting dogs need at least two hours of exercise a day, and running is a good way for them to burn off that energy.

Hungarian Vizsla

Streamlined, lightweight and brimming with energy, the athletic Hungarian Vizsla is a naturally sporty dog with the added benefit that they love to stick close to their favourite human. They not only have impressive stamina, but a serious turn of foot, and they require plenty of daily exercise to keep them content. With short coats, they can cope with higher temperatures than many other dogs. The perfect partner.

Greyhound

The fastest dog on the planet. These sighthounds have been bred over centuries for their speed, and can run as fast as 45mph. But don’t dismiss greyhounds as just a sprinter; over longer distances their stamina is such that they’re faster than a cheetah. They can run for as long and as fast as you want, but they’re equally happy to kip on the sofa.

German Shorthaired Pointer

This strong, athletic and robust breed is designed to hunt all day long over any terrain. German pointers can cruise at a high speed for hours on end, relish both the exercise and doing it in tandem with their handler.

Springer spaniel

What the springer spaniel lacks in leg length and sheer physique, he certainly makes up for in enthusiasm. A springer will run until he drops – all day long, any mileage, any terrain. Their energy levels are sky-high and they cherish an adventure with you. You just might have a job training them to run to heel if you’re not keeping up a respectable pace (in their eyes) as they’ll take the spare time to quarter the area rather than trot along by your side.

English Setter

A naturally fit and athletic gundog with bundles of energy and a very high prey drive – running provides a great outlet. Setters – whether Irish Setter, Irish Red and White or English Setter – make excellent running companions, with the added bonus that it will help them focus his attention on where you’re going, rather than the squirrels, rabbits and pheasants tempting him off the trail.

Siberian Husky

If you’re after a dog that runs all day long and loves the cold, a Siberian Husky is the one for you. Bred as a pulling dog, they are designed to run for up to 150 miles in one day (sharing the load in a team). Shorter runs are a doddle, even with little training. As befits a long-distance runner, they’re fantastic for long, steady runs without any need for rest – although they are athletic enough to put in a short sprint if required. Furthermore, an under-exercised husky can be phenomenally destructive in their attempts to burn off some energy, so get those trainers on!

Just bear in mind that with that winter coat, they’re not best suited to running in hot weather.

