All about the Italian Greyhound: dainty mini versions of the fastest hound on earth

The Italian Greyhound is an exquisitely elegant breed. While many of the toy breeds have short legs and are glorified fluffballs, the “Iggy” offers the total contrast. This is a sighthound in miniature, the type of hound that adorns tombs from ancient Egypt and Rome, showing how highly prized these rapid coursing breeds were. They may have mini engines, but small game don’t have a chance when these hounds spot them.

Like regular greyhounds, Italian Greyhounds are both graceful and elegant, known for their long fine legs and devastating turn of foot. This tiny greyhound tends to be part lapdog and part independent sighthound, and they tend to enjoy attention and company.

It is believed, thanks to archeological evidence, that Italian Greyhounds were bred as companions to the nobility some 2,000 years ago, which persisted into the Renaissance, where mini versions of popular breeds were viewed as a status symbol. Many royals have enjoyed their company, including Queen Victoria and Catherine the Great – and in the horse world, multi-gold medallist in para dressage Lee Pearson is also a fan.

Italian Greyhound: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: toy

Size: ideal height 32–38cm at the withers; max weight 4.5kg

Daily exercise: an hour per day

Coat: short, fine and glossy; low-shedding

Colours: black, blue, cream, fawn, liver, red, sable, white – or any of these colours broken with white. Black or blue with tan, or brindle are not acceptable.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: they are not big barkers compared to many toy breeds, but can be quite vocal in communicating with their owners.

Distinctive features: fine-boned and dainty. They look like a slender greyhound in miniature, and have an elegant, high-stepping action. They have a long, fine, low-set tail.

Temperament: intelligent, affectionate and lively, can sometimes seem aloof.

Things to consider: for a toy breed, the Italian Greyhound requires a fair amount of exercise – and bear in mind they are rapid.

Be aware that you will be constantly worried about them! This is a fragile-looking breed, and will always come off worse in any rag-around with other dogs. They simply don’t have the fur, the fat or the bone density to protect them. One of the best dog coats for colder days is a must – make sure you choose one in greyhound fit as their body shape is so different to other breeds.

Finally, well-meaning strangers may tell you to feed your dog more. Not everyone is used to the lean sighthound shape, and as these ones are particularly delicate, they can look overly slim to the non-expert eye.

Training: typically an intelligent breed, the Italian Greyhound is trainable, but can show an independent streak while being generally keen to please their owners. They can be quite needy, as they tend to adore their owners and keep close to them, while being shy with strangers.

Watch out for their innate prey drive, so keep them on a lead unless you are in an enclosed area or have mastered recall.

