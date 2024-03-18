



Before the advent of guns, setters were highly prized in the hunting field for their ability to locate game. They would then set – crouch low and freeze – to indicate the location of the game, so that the hunters, armed with a net, could creep up and catch their dinner. There are several different types of setter, developed to work on the different terrains of England, Scotland and Ireland. The English Setter is attributed to Edward Laverack in the 19th century. Starting with two blue “belton” (speckled) setters, by the names of Ponto and Old Moll, Laverack devoted half a century to breeding a line of setters which became highly valued for both their beauty and hunting qualities. Laverack’s pair are considered the foundation stock of the breed.

While the Irish Setter is always red, and the Irish Red and White coloured as its name suggests, the English Setter has wide colour variations, from white to tri-coloured with the unique “belton” flecking.

The English Setter is elegant and lithe, giving the impression of strength, stamina and grace. In common with other setter breeds, the English is affectionate and friendly, and makes a wonderful family dog as well as an enthusiastic and able worker in the field.

English Setter breed: factfile

Kennel Club breed group: gundog

Size: large

Daily exercise: more than two hours a day.

Coat: medium, shedding

Colours: black and white (blue belton), orange and white (orange belton), lemon and white (lemon belton), liver and white (liver belton), tricolour (blue belton and tan or liver belton and tan). Flecked (belton) rather than heavy patches are preferred. Eyes are hazel to dark brown, darker preferred.

Lifespan: more than 10 years.

Bark: not excessive, but loud when they do!

History: developed from the general family of setters, which were used to locate game on the hunting field thanks to their ability to crouch low and freeze like a statue to indicate where the game was hiding. The English Setter is descended from two blue belton setters belonging to Edward Laverack in the 1800s, who is credited with establishing the breeding lines.

Distinctive features: the appealing flecked coat. Their physique is elegant and muscular, giving the impression of speed and endurance.

Temperament: extremely friendly and affectionate.

Things to consider: an energetic dog that requires plenty of exercise. Puzzle toys may provide a mental challenge, while games such as automatic ball launchers will satisfy his desire to run around and work.

If given insufficient exercise, they can develop destructive tendencies such as chewing or digging, so chew toys are a great idea to divert their attention.

Training: bred to hunt, they have a keen prey drive and strong hunting instincts, so consistent and firm training is essential. However, they love to work and are eager to please, so if given the required attention, training and exercise, they are a wonderfully manageable and athletic companion.

They have abundant stamina, so make sure they get adequate time outside – running, biking alongside will help to keep him on task and making the most of his impressive energy levels.

