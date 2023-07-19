How to clean your dog’s ears





Dogs’ ears need to be kept clean. Maybe this is news to you, as it is an overlooked part of many dog owners’ grooming routines. However, you should be keeping an eye on the state of their ears, checking for problems, any inflammation and signs of ear infections. Thankfully, learning how to clean dog ears is a simple job that can easily be done at home – just like learning how to clip a dog’s nails or how to brush a dog’s teeth.

You can’t put a hard-and-fast rule on how often you should clean your dog’s ears. Dogs with long floppy ears – such as spaniels and bassets – are likely to need more regular attention, especially if they are partial to a swim. Due to the lack of airflow compared to dogs with shorter ears, they are more prone to infection in the ear canal. Some dogs naturally have clean and healthy ears and may rarely need to have them cleaned. Always consult your vet if you have any concerns.

How to clean dog ears

Before you start

Familiarise your dog with the sensation of you handling his ears. If your dog does have an infection, be aware that this is likely to cause him pain. But if your dog is used to you feeling his ears and inspecting them, then he won’t be caught off guard. If he is prone to anxiety, it’s helpful to have another pair of hands to assist you and keep the vibe calm and controlled. Ask yourself whether your dogs’ ears need cleaning. If you clean them too often when it’s not necessary, this can lead to irritation. A healthy ear should be pink and clean, with no smell or inflammation. If he’s shaking his head more than usual, this might show they need a clean. Signs that you should contact your vet are redness, inflammation and a bad smell, which might indicate an infection, parasites, or allergies. Do not clean your dog’s ears if you suspect an infection as it may exacerbate it. Gather your equipment. You will need: some cotton wool pads (like these from Amazon), dog ear-cleaning solution (like this one from Amazon) and a clean, dry, small towel. Cotton buds are not recommended as they can push debris further into the ear canal and end up causing damage or even infections. You can use ready-prepared ear wipes (like these from Amazon), which are shaped to fit on your finger. If you train with tasty dog treats, have some at hand to reinforce that it’s a positive experience.

Cleaning the ears

Gently holding the ear, lifting it if it’s a droopy ear, inspect for redness, discharge or a bad smell. A small amount of wax is normal but certainly nothing pungent smelling or any pus. Dampen a cotton wool pad and gently wipe around the entrance to the ear canal to remove dirt or excess wax. Direct the tip of the specialist dog ear-cleaning solution so it is just inside the ear canal, not touching the skin as this can contaminate, and squeeze the solution into the canal. Massage the base of the ear for 30 seconds to help the cleaner travel down the canal. You may hear a slight squishing or gurgling sound as the solution breaks down dirt and build-up. Use a clean, dry cotton wool pad to wipe the top 1cm of the ear canal. Your dog may now want to shake his head, which you can allow him to do. Wipe away excess solution with the clean towel. Repeat on the other side.

If there is any sign of pain, stop cleaning and consult your vet.

