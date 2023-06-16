



Not all dogs need clipping, but for those that do, it can be an expensive regular outlay if you don’t have your own set of the best clippers for dogs. For owners that require a particular style for their dog’s clip, this is usually done by a professional groomer. Many dogs who do not shed their hair are clipped to keep their coats tidy and prevent matting when owners haven’t got their hands on one of the best dog grooming brushes. Clipping is a technical, skilled job and can require sedation, but many dogs will accept it readily once they are accustomed to it.

And so, just as sales for clippers for human hair soared in lockdown, as people were forced to trim their own overgrown barnets, so do some owners learn how to clip their dog’s coats. First things first: you need a set of the best clippers designed for dogs. Human clippers will not do. Blades for dog clipping have different teeth spacing, lengths and sharpness to cope with the variety of textures, undercoat, overcoat and denseness of the fur.

Best clippers for dogs

PetLab Dog Clippers

Top feature: Sharp blade; adjustable speed; low noise| Comb attachments: Six | Power source: Battery | Colour: Silver | RRP: £33.99 |

Here’s a set of clippers that are suitable for the thickest hair, while being quiet enough not to worry anxious dogs. They come with a dog grooming kit, including nail clippers and file, shaver, comb and scissors.

These are super quiet and can cut through the furriest of coats without jamming, but are equally good on fine, curly or long hair. Another handy feature is the adjustable speed. Very professional!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Oneisall Dog Clippers

Top feature: Low noise | Comb attachments: Six from 3–18mm | Power source: Battery | Colour: Gold, black, blue, rose dark or silver | RRP: £29.99 |

This clipper is fitted with a precision ceramic blade for excellent cutting performance. It is ideal for anxious pets as it has very low vibrations, making it extremely quiet (50dB) – lower than decibels of normal conversation.

Comes with other grooming accessories including a comb and scissors. So long as you comb through any knots in your dog’s hair prior to clipping, this quiet set of clippers do a great job.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Eyeleaf Pet Dog Grooming Clippers

Top feature: Upgraded sharp 30-tooth blade| Comb attachments: Four from 3–12mm | Power source: USB rechargeable battery | Colour: Gold | RRP: £17.99 |

Another low-noise set of clippers (50dB), this runs off a built-in Li-ion battery that is rechargeable. It can be used while charging, so no worries about having to recharge with a half-clipped dog.

Features a 30-tooth titanium blade and a ceramic moving blade for excellent cutting performance.

Plenty of accessories in addition, including scissors, comb, nail clipper and file.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit

Top feature: All-round grooming kit; light duty clippers| Comb attachments: Four | Power source: Battery | Colour: Black, gold, chrome, stainless steel, white | RRP: £16.99 |

This is an inexpensive kit with plenty of accessories to keep your dog looking smart. The professional dog clipper has double-sided stainless steel blades and low vibrations. It is designed for thin to medium coats. There are also nail clippers, scissors, a trimmer, thinning scissors and brushes.

A good starter kit at a competitive price, ideal for a tidy-up between professional grooming appointments.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Masterclip MD Roamer Dog Clipper

Top feature: Top-quality toughened steel blade; two long-lasting batteries| Comb attachments: Four from 3–13mm | Power source: Battery | Colour: Green | RRP: £179.99 |

The cordless MD Roamer is easy to use with a non-slip rubberised handle. The run-time is approximately one hour, which is comparatively excellent and means you shouldn’t run out of charge mid-clip – and if you do, there’s a spare battery.

The blade system features two different blades, the A5 Skip Tooth, which has wider teeth to help feed a thick coat into the clipper blade and gives a natural finished look; and the A5 Full Tooth, which is ideal for a sharp show finish. The dog sets come with a 10F blade which is used for areas needing a shorter cut.

Well worth the expense, for a quality, premium set of clippers, and you’ll soon be quids-in from not having to pay grooming parlour fees. It is a little heavy, but on the plus side, it’s easy to use.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Wahl Professional Animal KM10 Pet Clipper Kit

Top feature: Powerful; lightweight; quiet| Comb attachments: Purchase separately| Power source: Corded electric | Colour: Turquoise | RRP: £184.99 |

For a powerful set of quality clippers, these are remarkably lightweight. They can be used on a variety of animals, including both cats and horses beside dogs. You can use them on any coat type, for a trim or a full clip: smooth, medium, heavy and curly hair.

They operate at two powerful speeds of 3,000 and 3,700 strokes per minute, and have a “constant speed control” feature which automatically delivers more power and torque in challenging areas.

They may be pricey, but they are worth the investment as they can cut through thick coats like butter for a sleek and professional look.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

