The appeal of a Basset Hound lies in its distinctive appearance, characterised by droopy ears, soulful eyes, and a unique, elongated body. Known for their gentle and laid-back temperament, Basset Hounds make affectionate and loyal companions. Their endearing, slightly comical expression adds to their charm, and their moderate size makes them suitable for various living situations. Some say they have the look of a clown, with their droopy ears, mournful eyes and furrowed brow.

These medium-sized dogs may be low to the ground (around 14in at the shoulder), but they have heavy bone, short and powerful legs, and huge paws, so give the impression of a big dog in a robust package. And don’t assume those little legs aren’t active – they’re just built for stamina over speed.

Despite their relaxed demeanour, Basset Hounds — which were originally bred for tracking scents – are known for their assiduous sense of smell, second only to the bloodhound. Their amiable nature, coupled with their distinctive appearance and touch of quirkiness, contributes to the appeal of Basset Hounds as family pets.

Basset Hound: factfile

Kennel Club breed group: hound

Size: medium

Daily exercise: up to an hour

Coat: short, shedding

Colours: lemon and white, red and white, tan and white, tricolour; dark or mid-brown eyes

Lifespan: over 10 years

Bark: loud and ringing

History: steeped in history as the Basset Hound is thought to be bred for hunting by French monks in medieval times. It is also alluded to in Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Distinctive features: a short-legged hound which stands low to the ground but should be strong, active and capable of working a day in the field with adequate clearance over the ground. As well as a large, domed head, they have long, droopy ears, which contribute to their excellent scenting ability as the ears enclose the air and waft it towards the nostrils. The ears should be velvety and fine. Basset hounds have a wrinkled appearance, with pliable, elastic skin to protect them when they forage through thick undergrowth.

Temperament: loyal, placid, friendly and affectionate in the home; stubborn and persistent out on a trail.

Training: like all hounds, Bassets are independent as they were bred to be able to hunt on their own and scent a trail without being distracted. Make sure you socialise them and keep them interested in listening to you from the outset.

Considerations: the long, droopy ears need frequent attention to ensure that there is no infection. Keep an eye on any scratching or head shaking. You’ll also want to keep an eye on potential conditions such as hip and elbow dysplasia, and make sure they have one the best orthopaedic dog beds as they are heavy-boned.

The breed is prone to obesity, so their diet should be carefully monitored and may need help to lose weight. They are also subject to gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), a potentially fatal condition when the stomach twists.

Although the Basset is technically a medium-sized dog, their adult weight is such that you should consult your vet as to whether to feed a large-breed puppy food to cater for his specific nutritional needs.

