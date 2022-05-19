



WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Mesh II Combo Score 8/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Ease of use: 9/10 Pros Lightweight

UV protection

Machine washable Cons Large neck cover Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £69.99

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Mesh II Combo

I was looking forward to trying the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential Mesh II Combo fly rug as it’s a brand I associate with good quality. The rug costs £69.99 which feels like a reasonable price for WeatherBeeta as it usually tends to sit on the higher price range scale, but there are certainly more expensive fly rugs from other brands on the market right now.

The mesh material is very soft and claims to be breathable but while the rug is very light to put on, I will be looking out to see if my horse becomes warm wearing it on a hot sunny day. It also has 210T nylon lining at the shoulders, mane and tail, however this does make the rug quite noisy and gave the impression it was rubbing.

The 6ft3in was too big for my 15.2hh Connemara x ISH, but fit my 16hh Connemara x ISH well on the body (they both measure for 6ft3in) and I liked the large tail flap. The biggest down point was the neck cover was huge and seemed quite out of proportion. As it is attached it cannot be removed, and I think it could irritate my mare when she grazes owing to coming over her ears when fully stretched out.

In terms of other features, the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec fly rug has adjustable leg straps, cross surcingles, and twin buckle fastenings at the front. The rug also promises a 65%+ UV block so this rug would be great for horses that need UV protection. A real bonus is the rug is machine washable and feels lightweight enough that I’d be happy to put it in my washing machine at home.

My horse is pictured in the white fly rug with maroon trim, and this also comes with a blue or purple trim. For those who like to have fun with patterns and stand out from the crowd, the rug comes in very fun bee and giraffe prints. The bee print also extends to a Weatherbeeta hay bag, fly mask, travel boots, and cooler for those who are fans of matching products. There is also a similar fly rug but with a waterproof topline – the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential 600D/Mesh II Combo.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This is a good quality rug and the price is reasonable, however the overly large neck cover lets it down for me and downsizing would leave the body to0 small so this unfortunately isn’t a great fit for my horse.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com, equus.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk or sportsdirect.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Who tested this fly rug?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

