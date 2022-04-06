



WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Standard Neck Lite Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Pros High quality fit and finish

Anti-rubbing features, including wither pad and side gussets

Extra large tail flap

1200D triple weave outer shell to protect against the elements Cons Need to check sizing before buying, especially if you have a heavier type of horse/pony

Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £124.99

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Lite with standard neck

WeatherBeeta rugs are known industry wide for their quality, and my first impression of the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Standard Neck Lite in maroon, grey and white certainly confirmed this.

With a RRP of £124.99, this no-fill turnout would be an investment, but would be one your horse could have in his wardrobe for years to come.

The rugs is described as being “super strong” thanks to the 1200D triple weave outer shell with repel shell coating. There were features that promoted comfort of the horse, too. These included the memory foam wither relief pad that contours to the shape of your horse and lifts the rug off the wither to reduce rubbing, the side gussets which promote movement and the elasticated, adjustable leg straps.

Another welcome feature was the 0g of polyfill, which is “easily identified with the new temperature gauge badge.” We tested the medium weight version of this rug, so if you had two similar rugs this would be really handy.

The rug — which is both waterproof and breathable — seems lightweight enough to use on warmer spring or autumn days when rain is forecast later in the day. As the British weather can be unpredictable, you can also purchase a compatible liner separately to use under this rug if you so wish.

I tried a 5ft6in rug on a 14hh Connemara gelding, who is a six-year-old but lacks maturity and depth at this stage in his life. This rug fit him perfectly on the day, though as he develops more condition and muscle through the season he might be better suited to a 5ft9in size. I would recommend that if your horse or pony is a finer type, the rug is true to size, but if you own a chunkier, heavier or hairier breed, sizing up might be your best option. Thankfully, WeatherBeeta offers an easy-to-use size guide on their website so you can find the ideal fit.

What struck me initially about this rug, which handily comes with a three-year warranty, was the quality. It was outstanding. The triple-weave outer shell looks like it will stand the test of time, and the finish — including the binding and leather detail — was superb.

The front of the rug fit this particular gelding well; there was plenty of room for movement but it sat on his shoulder in the right place so it would not slip back and rub if he rolled or ran around the field. As said above, while it was roomy at present, in a few months when the pony broadens in front he might benefit from sizing up.

The fit of the neck area was complemented by the 100% boa fleece wither pad. There were also handy attachments so you could add a neck cover if needed, perhaps to be added during competition season to avoid the horse getting overly muddy or dirty. The rug was also well darted at the front so it would not restrict movement.

The rug was easy to use and the quick clip front closures looked durable and sturdy. Clips are always preferable on turnout rugs to save time.

There was a unique extra large tail flap, which I particularly liked as this would offer maximum protection from the elements and would also go some way in ensuring the horse stayed clean. There were also reflective strips on the front and on the tail flap for extra visibility – another handy feature if your horse was still out the evenings.

The fit was also great on the hind quarters; it was not too baggy, negating concerns over it slipping round when the pony roles, but it was also not too tight as to restrict the pony when he moves.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a high quality rug, which is well worth the money.

Who tested these rugs?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She graduated from University of Leeds in 2016 and has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

