Top British horse sold, Paris 2024 predictions, and more things the horse world is talking about





Top British showjumper sold to US

William Funnell’s five-star ride Equine America Billy Diamo has been sold to the US, where he will be partnered by a young rider in Florida. William and the 14-year-old gelding, bred by The Billy Stud, were shortlisted for the Tokyo Olympics, but William broke his ankle weeks ahead of the Games. The pair had success across the world and their results included winning the 2022 Hickstead Derby Trial and finishing third in last year’s Hickstead Derby. “For me he was a fantastic horse; being third in the Rolex grand prix at Royal Windsor in 2019, jumping clear in the Hickstead Derby, winning a three-star grand prix – over the years we’ve had some pretty good results. It’s nice for another horse we’ve bred to be at the top of his sport,” said William. “He’s been loved all the way through, and it’s nice to find a home for him where he’ll be loved again. He’s in warmer weather in Florida now.”

Read the full story

Paris 2024: Brits tipped for gold

Olympic medallist Laura Tomlinson, who won individual bronze and team gold at London 2012, looks ahead to Paris 2024 and Britain’s chances at this year’s Games, in her exclusive H&H column. “The beginning of an Olympic year is special. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are soon and yet, from an equestrian point of view there is so very much that can still happen between now and the summer. It’s not just a game of who is competing the best closest to the time but who gets their horse management just right,” says Laura. “As it stands now, Britain has the potential for a gold medal-winning team. In fact, I would place my bets on our team to win gold but we have to hope that the best horses are on form come the summer, with just the right amount of preparation.”

Discover what else Laura had to say

Fundraiser for injured rider

More than £57,000 has been raised to support Richard (Sparky) Bevis, who sustained serious injuries in an accident at his farm. The 53-year-old has been head lad for National Hunt trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies for 18 years. The racing community has rallied, raising thousands of pounds in support of Richard in the days since his accident on Saturday (13 January). In a statement on a fundraising page set up since the accident, Richard’s son William said: “He was alone at the time and we have no real idea what happened, however as a result he has suffered multiple skull and facial fractures, he remains in intensive care in Bristol Southmead on a ventilator.”

Find out more and donate

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.