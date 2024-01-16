‘She ate too much at Christmas!’ Firefighters called to pony wedged between two trees





Firefighters called to rescue a pony were faced with an unusual situation last week – a mare stuck between two trees.

Crews from Shefford and Kempston stations were sent to the aid of Millie, who had got herself wedged between the trunks in a field off New Road, Clifton, last Wednesday (9 January).

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) spokesman said: “Before taking any action, BFRS ensured Millie was not in any distress and formulated different tactical plans.

“In the end, Millie just needed gentle persuasion to walk backwards and she released herself unharmed.”

The mare was checked over by a vet afterwards and given the all-clear, the spokesman added.

Millie’s owner Michelle thanked the BFRS crews for their quick response.

“Luckily my pony Millie is an extremely calm and loving girl,” she said. “It could have ended in different circumstances for the horse and the firefighters. But with them thinking outside the box and looking at the heights of the trees they did an amazing job.

“They asked if she was friendly, if she would be ok with torches and noises from people. I cannot thank them enough. We are so appreciative for all their help and the laughs we all had about poor Millie eating so much at Christmas!”

