‘Sensational’ Olympic stallion retires from competition aged 16





Olympic dressage horse Glock’s Dream Boy will be retired from competition in front of a home crowd following a superb top-level career.

The 16-year-old medal-winning stallion was a stalwart of Dutch dressage teams with rider Hans Peter Minderhoud. The pair were part of the team that won silver at the 2019 Europeans, competed on numerous Nations Cup sides, were placed at the World Cup finals, and represented their country at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 Europeans.

“Dreamy is a sensational stallion who has performed consistently for so many years and has shown top performances in so many championships,” said Hans Peter.

“I started riding him when he was seven years old and am delighted that he is now going into his well-deserved retirement in really good health.

“He can enjoy breeding, relaxed riding and being out in our pastures all day.”

Glock’s Dream Boy had success as a young horse, winning bronze as a six-year-old at the World Breeding Dressage Championships in Verden with his then owner/rider Gerdine Maree.

The late Gaston Glock secured ownership of the stallion with Tim Coomans, Jacques Maree and Stal Brinkman in 2017.

The Vivaldi son made his international grand prix debut with Hans Peter in April 2018, which would prove to be a charmed year for the stallion. The partnership made their Nations Cup team debut two months later and that September, they were on the plane to the US for the World Equestrian Games. They contested their first World Cup leg at London, winning the grand prix and finishing third in the freestyle, concluding 2018 with double victory in the World Cup leg at Mechelen.

Glock’s Dream Boy has already proven himself in the breeding ranks, having sired several licensed sones and elite mares. These include Dynamic Dream, who sold for €1.9m (£1.63m) at auction in 2019.

Dream Boy will retire following one final appearance at the KWPN Stallion Show in ‘sHertogenbosch on 2 February.

