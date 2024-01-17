‘Please keep us in your thoughts’: over £52,000 raised for head lad after serious accident





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Over £52,000 has been raised to support Richard (Sparky) Bevis, who is in intensive care following an accident at his farm.

The 53-year-old, who has been head lad for National Hunt trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies for 18 years, was alone at his farm on Saturday (13 January) when he was injured.

In a statement on a fundraising page set up since the accident, Richard’s son William said: “He was alone at the time and we have no real idea what happened, however as a result he has suffered multiple skull and facial fractures, he remains in intensive care in Bristol Southmead on a ventilator.”

Donate to the fundraising page

Richard looked after and rode out the 2010 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander, and was closely associated with the three-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai, who retired last year.

“I have set up this fundraising drive so that the racing community can pull together whatever they can afford to try and help my dad, mum and I through this extremely challenging period,” William said. “Please also keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

The page was set up two days ago, since which time 540 people have donated over £52,200.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.