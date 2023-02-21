Popular Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup horse retires with +£900,000 winnings





Hugely popular grey National Hunt horse Bristol De Mai has been retired from racing.

The announcement was made by Simon Munir, who co-owns the 12-year-old with Issaac Souede, yesterday (20 February).

He said: “Team Double Green are announcing the retirement of Bristol De Mai. It has been a privilege to own him. Bristol has been a legend and retires 100% sound and happy. Our thanks to Nigel, Sparky [Richard Bevis], Daryl [Jacob] and all at Grange Farm. It has been a wonderful journey that he has taken us all on!”

Bristol De Mai, who has been trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies for most of the grey’s career, is a three-time winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park and holder of the record for the widest margin Grade One win in Britain and Ireland, when he beat Cue Card into second by 57 lengths in the 2017 Betfair Chase.

Bristol De Mai was bought from France by his current owners as a three-year-old and earned £900,768 in a 42-race career – during which he won 12 times, with Daryl Jacob riding him on 36 of those starts.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said to the Racing Post: “He’s been a star – he’s just been a really brilliant horse. He’s been a great friend to us and done very well over the years.

“To win three Betfair Chases was some achievement – he was one of the best in his era. He was third in a Gold Cup, he started for us at three and he’s retiring at 12. They’ve been nine lovely years. We’re very proud of him.”

Bristol De Mai’s final race came on Saturday (18 February) when he finished last of the 11 finishers in the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.

