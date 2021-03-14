Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Find out everything you need to know about British jump jockey Daryl Jacob ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

1. Daryl Jacob was born on 25 August 1983 in Enniscorthy, Ireland

2. He got married to his wife Tina in 2012 and they now have two young children.

3. He excelled at rugby and Gaelic games while growing up.

4. He didn’t always want to be a jockey but opportunities presented themself to him and after a stint in Ireland at Dessie Hughes’ yard, he moved to the UK in 2003, where he initially worked for the late National Hunt trainer Robert Alner and his wife Sally.

5. During his early career, Daryl Jacob tasted much of his success with both Nick Williams, when partnered the talented Diamond Harry to victory in The 2010 Hennessey Cognac Gold Cup and in the past was very successful on multiple Grade One winner The Listener in Ireland carrying him to success in The Hennessy, The John Durkan Chase and The Lexus.

6. He went on to work for trainer Paul Nicholls as second jockey to Ruby Walsh. When Walsh left the Nicholls yard, Daryl took over as principal rider.

7. He won at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time in 2011 on Zarkandar in the Triumph Hurdle.

8. Daryl won the Grand National in 2012 aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained Neptune Collognes.

9. Daryl pinpoints one of the greatest days in his career as coming aboard L’Ami Serge in the Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil, sometimes referred to as the French Champion Hurdle, which he won for trainer Nicky Henderson in 2017.

10. He is the retained jockey for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and can frequently be seen riding in their double green racing silks.

11. He has had a great deal of success with the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai (pictured). Together they have won three Grade One Betfair Chases at Haydock (2017, 2018 and 2020).

12. To-date, he has recorded 852 winners under Rules and has 26 Grade One victories to his name.

