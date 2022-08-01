The passing of an equestrian legend, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Tributes to an ultimate horsewoman

The H&H team was saddened to hear that one the sport’s female pioneers and consummate all-round horsewoman, Anneli Drummond-Hay, has died at the age of 84 after a short illness. The Badminton and Burghley winner, who also won the Hickstead Derby and a European Championship in showjumping, as well as being shortlisted for the Olympics in all three disciplines, was still jumping competitively three years ago, and only stopped riding recently. H&H enjoyed an interview with Anneli on The Horse & Hound Podcast last year, in which her incredible drive and continued jest for life was clear. Our thoughts are with all of Anneli’s family and friends.

Farewell to one of the greatest equestrians

2. Five-star wedding bells

Congratulations to World Champion Ros Canter and fellow five-star eventer Georgie Spence, who are both married. Georgie’s wedding to Toby Goss saw the couple tie the knot at the church in their local village in Wiltshire, Foxham, in front of around 100 people and were joined by an additional 40 guests for the reception afterwards at Grittleton House, as well as two of Georgie’s “best boys” for the photos.

Ros revealed that she had wed her long-term partner Chris McAleese while enjoying a successful weekend competing at the Hambro Sport Horses Burgham Horse Trials. Ros explained: “I think my husband booked the church before he asked me to marry him – I think he knew if he didn’t tie a date down, it would never happen.”

3. Royal International delights

The Longines Royal International Horse Show is back to its brilliant best – and oh how we’ve missed it. Last week’s show provided top-class sport around all the rings with everything from a tight jump-off finish in the Nations Cup, which kept everyone on the edge of their seats, to Britain’s best show horses doing battle to take the prestigious supreme titles in the international arena. The crowds came in their droves, the atmosphere was electric, and the winners being crowned was a sight to behold – we’re already looking forwards to next year.

