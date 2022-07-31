‘That ring is a lottery’: Walker’s stunning RIHS supreme win with his ‘horse of a lifetime’





Robert Walker and Jill Day’s lightweight hunter View Point (Sean) added the final jewel into the crown as he lifted the British Horse Society (BHS) RIHS supreme ridden horse title at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Sean, supreme at both Royal Windsor and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) during his extensive career, was reserve supreme here in 2018, and this accolade was the final one he needed to complete the set.

Judges, esteemed breeder Michael Maryan, BHS president Martin Clunes and Hickstead’s own Sue Bunn had seven champions to assess, and in a rare turn of events two combinations finished on equal marks, prompting a crowd pleasing ‘ride-off’.

Robert, third to perform in the supreme, produced a masterclass in showmanship. He kept things simple, flowing and beautifully balanced. During the middle of his show, Robert asked Sean for a half. The gelding stopped perfectly square, not phased by the atmosphere in the slightest. Sean glided around the arena, before Robert asked him to lower and go down the grandstand. Robert removed his hat, much to the crowd’s delight, and after a flawless gallop he circled to change direction, before coming back for another acceleration.

This stunning display produced a score of 29/30, and while it was thought it might be enough for the title, it was Danielle Heath and the spectacular hack Forgelands Hyde Park (Will) who put a spanner in the works.

Danielle had two horses in the final showdown and she began her supreme showcase by riding The Mears family’s riding horse champion Times Square III. The duo, first to go, earned a credible score of 22, but it was the previous day’s hack champion Will, also owned by Guy and Issy Mears, who really stepped up his game.

Will was as smooth as silk. Danielle, whose reins were relaxed throughout, incorporated elements such as rein-backs and one-handed circles. After their salute, there was tension in the air, as the same score of 29 was revealed by the judges.

Then, it was time for a ride-off. Both Danielle and Rob went all out, and both geldings proved why they really are two of the best show horses in the world.

After doing all they could, it was time for the judges to make a decision, and after short deliberations it was decided that the champion hunter would take the 2022 BHS RIHS supreme ridden horse accolade.

A thrilled, emotional Robert stepped forward and removed his hat before praising his horse.

“That’s amazing. I haven’t won it for a while, although I’ve had some really near misses,” said Robert. “Sean is a horse of a lifetime so I had a good chance but I’m always frightened with a horse like him who’s done so much for me that it’s going to end at some point.

“He’s so breathtaking to ride, and I’m probably protective of him and don’t want him to get beaten.

Robert said he never decides on his show in advance, adding: “Not until I leave the line; I just make it up as I go along. You get a feel for the ground and you have to play to your horse’s strengths. He’s a really good mover and being a hunter, he’s got a good gallop — and the Hickstead crowd always loves a gallop; I tried to get them on their feet.”

Robert said in the ride-off, he was trying to keep the judges’ attention, without boring them, but it was a “nerve-racking” experience.

“That ring is a lottery,” he added. “It’s nice to win but you have to think you’ve had a great show and if you don’t win, you’re still riding your champion. But it’s amazing to do it and especially with him.”

With Danielle Heath and hack champion Forgeland Hyde Park in reserve, third placed fell to Jayne Ross, last supreme here in 2016 with Time 2 Reflect, and coloured champion KBF Crescendo (27).

The other supreme contenders were, AJA Giuliano and Clare Fitch (18), Noble Gladiator and Ellie Hirst and Horton’s Magnifico and Justine Armstrong-Small (26).

