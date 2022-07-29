



The Saracen Horse Feeds RIHS working hunter classes kicked off judging on day four of the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

It’s one of the most spectacular courses found on the showing circuit, but could your horse jump clear?

As per usual, course builder Kevin Millman and his team designed a flowing, up-to-height track, incorporating Hickstead’s famous permanent features, including the stone wall and open ditch. Questions were asked, and many delivered.

H&H took some time to walk the course and watch the lightweight contenders jump. Nine clear rounds were achieved across the board, and only three didn’t get round.

Check out the 12-fence track to see how much homework you’d have to put in to return home with a clear score sheet.

1.

An inviting start to the track. The oxer with a brick-style filler in front kicked off proceedings, and all combinations cleared this well.

2.

This two-plank upright topped with a pole heading towards the gate caused few problems.

3.

This sizeable oxer with a bridge-style filler underneath was knocked a few times, which may be in part owing to the fact it was coming away from the collecting ring.

4 A & B.

A dog-leg combination incorporating the famous open ditch, which required both boldness and accuracy. Some stops were seen and a couple were eliminated here, but those horses with form on the hunting field fared well.

5.

Horses were required to pay attention after fence four as they were straight into Hickstead’s iconic solid wall fence. Heading towards the crowd in the grandstands, it was cleared easily by every pair who made it this far.

6.

A narrow brush oxer marked the half way mark. Despite it looking fairly inviting on the approach, this fence caused a number of problems, with many combinations blotting their score sheet here by knocking it down.

7 A & B

An impressive double on a two-stride distance.

8.

The RIHS working hunter classes would not be complete without a bullfinch. This imposing fence was well received by riders and their horses.

9.

A quick re-balance and combinations were straight into fence nine, an upright set above a small mound. One horse stopped here, but most made gallant efforts and cleared it.

10.

An upright of planks sat three from home.

11.

The penultimate fence of the course was a chunky oxer with a brush filler to the front. A couple of horses had this down.

12.

The final effort of the track was a gappy upright of poles set above a small ditch. Most riders were required to hold back the pace here to clear it, but each horse who made it this far finished the course well.

