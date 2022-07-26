Crescendo leads the choir as coloured horses and ponies kick off 2022 RIHS





Jayne Ross was clearly delighted as she lifted the very first championship of the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), the RIHS ridden coloured supreme, with Michael Cook and Tony Reynolds’ ultra-consistent home-bred mare KBF Crescendo (Daphne).

Daphne, a nine-year-old by Free Spirit, won the first class of the show in the Roger Stack Arena, which played host to the array of classes run by the British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA), who were marking 20 years of involvement with the RIHS.

Despite an early start, Daphne retained her sparkle throughout the day, to stand horse champion before clinching the Oyster Wealth Planning Skewbald and Piebald and Indian Trail accolade, repeating the feat she achieved in 2018 as a five-year-old.

Daphne is Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) bound after winning at her first attempt of the season for the fourth time, and she’s recently forayed into ladies’ ranks, winning at Herts County.

Jayne and Daphne will grace the International Arena on Sunday to contend for the supreme horse honour.

Reserve supreme coloured fell to the reserve horse champion, Janay Leeman in the saddle of her mother Lisha Leeman’s Red Rock III. The skewbald lightweight — HOYS cob champion at Lincolnshire Show back in June — originally placed second in the hogged cob class, behind Vicky Smith with Hayley Sankey’s Borace For Short.

Home-producer Sarah Harrison and the reigning HOYS ridden coloured of the year Lostock Up To Date were crowned pony supreme, ahead of James Hunton and Jill Baker’s Tidkin Regal Moonstone.

Roanna Hamilton scored the amateur championship riding Victoria Ward’s traditional pony Red Warrior, while the junior tri-colour went to Olivia Taylor riding Rebecca Abba’s Wardsplace Come What May.

You might also like to read:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.