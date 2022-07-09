‘Don’t slap your pony on the neck’: plus other advice from RIHS working hunter pony judge Justine Armstrong-Small





Heading to the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) (26–31 July) with a working hunter pony? RIHS working hunter pony judge Justine Armstrong-Small discusses what she’ll be looking for on the day.

Who is Justine Armstrong-Small?

RIHS working hunter pony judge Justine Armstrong-Small is a leading show horse producer who has won accolades at all major shows. She’s won the RIHS several times, and she’s reigned at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) before, also lifting the supreme accolade in 2003. Justine has ridden many top working hunters, including the legendary Zin Zan, and more recently, the prolific middleweight Carlingfords King (pictured).

Which judging panels are you on?

“I am on the panels for the following showing societies; British Show Pony Society (BSPS), British Show Horse Association (BSHA) and Sports Horse Breeding of Great Britain (SHB(GB)) and the British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA).”

What will Justine Armstrong-Small be looking for in a round?

“At this stage in the season I would hope that each combination entering the ring is established and will be attacking the course head on. Hickstead is a course like no other and it requires forward, positive riding. I will be looking for a round to be ridden in a nice, forward rhythm with confidence. Way of going wise, I like to see a pony going forward but in a mannerly fashion, not pulling the jockey’s arms out of their sockets with its head in the air.”

How should each jockey ride the course?

“The RIHS is a show with big, awesome-looking fences. The occasion certainly provokes nerves and it can make some riders a bit hysterical. My advice is to not panic so you don’t rush your pony out of its rhythm. Plenty of practice at home will go someway in subsiding nerves. Some of the jumps, such as ditches, the open water and bullfinches, can catch quite a few out, so ensure you’ve put the work in at home, so you can ride confidently on the day. The ring is on a slope, too, so you’ll need to ride the hills in balance with control.”

What are Justine Armstrong-Small’s show ring pet hates?

“I hate it when a rider slaps their pony on the neck. It’s a sign the animal isn’t going forward off the leg. I would usually deduct a mark every time the pony is smacked on the neck. If the pony isn’t going, use your stick once as an aid correctly behind the saddle. Slapping them on the neck isn’t effective and if you do it going over a jump the pony is likely to drop a leg anyway.”

What will Justine Armstrong-Small be looking for in the 2022 RIHS working hunter supreme pony?

“Our champion will have a bit of presence and look-at-me factor. Quite often at the RIHS you don’t always get the best show animals through to the championship as they haven’t fared as well over the course as the jumping ponies, so it can be a bit of a lottery. The championship is still a showing class, so I will be looking for something which is well put together and moves well.”

Finally, what makes the RIHS special, and any sign off advice for those riding there for the first time?

“The RIHS is an amazing track and the show is such an occasion. The fences are study and are well-dressed so they’re an eye-full for both pony and rider. There are lots of natural features thrown in so you need to do your homework. Cross-country schooling ahead of the show is a great idea, so you can practise solid fences as well as riding into the water so you’re not caught out on the day.”

