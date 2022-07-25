



With the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) just around the corner, we catch up with UK Ponies and Horses (UKPH) mountain and moorland (M&M) young rider and amateur ride judge Erik Mackechnie-Guire to find out what he’ll be looking for on the day.

Who is Erik Mackechnie-Guire?

Erik Mackechnie-Guire is an experienced coach who has worked with the Team GBR Para-equestrian Dressage team and as Para-equestrian high performance manager with Team Australia. In May 2019 he was appointed as the BEF’s new pathway manager for Para-equestrian dressage. As well as being an esteemed showing judge, he has also competed to advanced level in dressage.

Which judging panels are you on?

“I sit on UKPH, the National Pony Society (NPS) and Highland pony society panels.”

What will you be looking for when the combinations enter the ring?

“Breed type is everything to me and it’s my main priority when assessing each combination as they enter the ring. An animal should tell me what it is from the get go; I shouldn’t have to look at the schedule to guess what class I’m judging. I have a strong bias towards the quality of the walk, too. I believe native ponies should be judged fairly across the paces, but I feel the walk sometimes gets overlooked and some judges focus too much on the trot, canter and extension. Some breeds will have naturally better walks than others. The performance breeds should walk well under-saddle, but the draught-type breeds should also be able to walk out; if they can’t walk they wouldn’t be able to pull and carry for long periods of time and would therefore be no use in their traditional roles.”

What sort of ride will you be looking for in your natives?

“Correct way of going is key. I have no specific elements of a show I ask for; a pony either goes correctly, or it does not. I like simple shows which display that the pony is set-up and goes well. A pony should go with its poll as the highest point and I don’t like to see a pony going behind the vertical. I will always look at the way of going first, and bitting second, but if a pony has been trained and goes correctly, then it should perform in a simple bit.”

What are some of your show ring pet hates?

“A pony not going correctly and over-bitting. Things I look out for during the show is for a pony to be bending correctly, and not running on the forehand. While the way of going within breed type is important, each pony should perform using its core and with its hind legs engaged.”

What makes the RIHS so special?

“It’s one of the biggest events in the calendar for both competitors and judges. It was exciting when my judging pack arrived through the post; each judging appointment is an honour and I keep judging badges as keepsakes, but the RIHS one certainly gets pride of place. Hickstead is so iconic. It’s a major player in the equestrian world and is a showcase of good horsemanship. It’s the pinnacle of many rider’s careers, regardless of which sphere they ride in.”

Any sign off advice for those riding there for the first time?

“Make a conscious effort to enjoy it. You can’t presume you’ll ever be back again. Ensure you leave with good memories which you can look back on fondly. Get yourself into a positive mindset ahead of your class. Do the work and hope your pony will go well; hopefully the judges will agree. If you head in with a positive attitude you’re more likely to leave with a positive outcome.”

