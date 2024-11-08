



International competitor and trainer Pammy Hutton FBHS shares her thoughts on judging, rollkur and the downside of social media

Who else spotted variations in the judging at the National Championships? Even accounting for judges seeing tests from different positions, were the inconsistencies too large and too frequent?

In some cases, of course, these discrepancies will have been reviewed. But at the nationals, one might expect better spreads than second to 23rd, second to 20th (twice), first to 17th, first to 20th, first to 15th and fifth to 29th.

In my book, to achieve the top or second-best mark from one judge and then be placed 20th is a huge differential. One’s nearly a winner, the other out with the washing.

Perhaps one solution is for judges to have additional sessions with experienced trainers who have produced horses through from young horses to grand prix level? Constantly adding to one’s knowledge portfolio is key to identifying the fundamentals of correct dressage.

But, at the end of the day, judges are only human. Does worry abound over the ever-present threat of bullying on social media – especially if a judge’s alleged “darling” partnership wins? Does fashion come into it? Or an inherent desire for popularity?

I even heard from a good source that if one marked between a 6.5 and 7.5, one got into little trouble. Only bloopers get marked down and brilliance up; otherwise, play it safe.

I was shocked at this gem but it could explain what’s going on. To be a judge currently is a devil of a job. It’s also one of the most important responsibilities in our sport – the one in which dressage’s future lies.

Overbent and over-deep

What can be done about the thorny subject of rollkur – riding horses overbent and over-deep?

I tried to find a definition of rollkur from the governing bodies. It’s impossible! So how do we assess all these terms that amount to hyperflexion? Why is there no mention of the specifics in the FEI rule book?

Well, blow me down, decades ago I attended a convention where a well-known international dressage rider taught us all how and why to do it.

I wrote down their words at the time: “You pull and don’t give until they give.” The picture of their horse kissing its chest is etched

on my memory as we had it explained that this was the whole answer to dressage training.

I never tried it out. I decided instead to stick with what I’d always been taught; that the art is in the give, not in the take.

Today, there is new hope. Tight necks are being marked down. And at least nosebands will have uniformity with the newly introduced taper measure. It’s a start…

The “how young is too young to start horses” debate also continues to rumble on, and rightly so.

It’s all too easy to swoon over stunning three-, four- and five-year-olds who look like potential grand prix gold medallists. But logic tells us that for longevity we cannot expect horses whose joints and ligaments have not yet matured to be ridden jacked up and ready to win.

Effort needs to go into normalising an appropriate way of going – like the judging of young horse classes being less on flash movement and more on conformation and rideability.

Harassment online

If I could clone myself, I’d go into full-time study of how to teach the social media platforms a lesson via the law courts.

It cannot be right that someone can lie, harass, slander and destroy people online without sanction.

I would like to see the people who do this banned from social media. It’s time the platforms who control the medium became accountable.

There are hundreds of untruths freely posted. Some cause deep upset and are just lies. I’ve coped but, sadly, so many do not.

Of course, I’m far from the only person attacked. I use my example as I’m incredulous that social media seemingly has no rules, and that people are allowed to be so cruel.

