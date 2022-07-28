Who will take the 2022 RIHS hunter championship? Full results from the hunter classes…





The Saracen Horse Feeds RIHS hunter classes have just wrapped up at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show. Find out who took home the top placings, and who will be contending the supreme hunter championship held later this afternoon.

Taking the lightweight crown once again was Robert Walker and Jill Day’s View Point, ahead of Sarah-Ann Gunn’s Kilcarna Brilliant and William Morton.

The middleweight class went to Lorraine Homer and Liz Prowting’s former RIHS ladies’ winner Bloomfields Eloquence, while Tanya Ewen’s SVS Camelot scored second with Wayne Thorneycroft.

Rose Bailey’s heavyweight Twinshock Warrior and Jayne Ross, winners of the championship in 2019, landed their class, with Robert Walker and Jill Day’s first-season campaigner Mr Tea finishing second.

The full results from the 2022 RIHS hunter classes were as follows:

Lightweights:

1. Jill Day’s View Point (Robert Walker)

2. Sarah-Ann Gunn’s Kilcarna Brilliant (William Morton)

3. Camilla Davies’ Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

4. Victoria Smith’s Frenchfort Lux Gold (Claire Oliver)

5. Lucinda White’s Noble Queen Bee (Jasean Spraggett)

6. Yvette James’ Nutwood Mimic (Philip Shield)

7. Penny Clarke’s Caledonia

8. Robyn Taylor’s Crunchie Million

Middleweights:

1. Liz Prowting’s Bloomfields Eloquence (Lorraine Homer)

2. Tanya Ewen’s SVS Camelot (Wayne Thorneycroft)

3. Polly Coles’ Bloomfield Valhalla

4. Susan Tennant’s Mulberry Lane (Craig Kiddier)

5. Ruth Flack’s Castle Howard Legacy (Katie Jerram-Hunnable)

6. Justine Armstrong-Small’s Carlingfords King

7. Jill Day’s Mardi Gras (Robert Walker)

8. Morean Hamilton’s Rich Man Poor Man (Kirstine Douglas)

Heavyweights:

1. Rose Bailey’s Twinshock Warrior (Jayne Ross)

2. Jill Day’s Mr Tea (Robert Walker)

3. Julie Cooper’s Golden Inca Croft (Lucy Fisher)

4. Emma Gibson’s State Of Play

5. Suzanne Burns’ Quality Control (Jess Cronk)

6. Angela Tucker’s Patrics Choice (Sophie Curry)

7. HM The Queen’s Lancer (Katie Jerram-Hunnable)

8. Sarah Tait’s Ringwood The Specialist

