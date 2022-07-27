‘It was a strong track’: star 14hh contender takes RIHS glory, as clear rounds are scarce





Working hunter ponies and their young pilots were treated to a true hunting track with plenty of twists and turns to manoeuvre along the way at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show, but only one could take home the overall LG Show Team/BSPS RIHS supreme working hunter pony title.

The inspiring course included Hickstead’s famous open water and solid wall jumps, as well as a bullfinch and off-set lines, meaning accuracy was the order of the day.

Judges Justine Armstrong Small (jump) and Margaret Traves (conformation) found a champion in Ruby Ward and her mother Kelly Ward’s winning 143cm, Noble Ronan.

Despite competitors’ best efforts, no clear rounds were achieved in the 143cm and 153cm classes.

“It was a strong track, but it was disappointing there were not more clears,” said Justine. “There was always something coming next; there was an off-set line to the open water ditch which proved difficult, and some riders were not prepared for what was ahead. A particular fence which caused problems was a bridge with a pole set in front; some riders over-rode so they ended up deep and knocking the pole.

“Our champion jumped a cracking round and was very unlucky with the pole he had down. My co-judge also said he did a lovely show. In the championship he really galloped.”

Seven-year-old Ronan and Ruby — who also competes successfully up to 1.40m level show jumping on horses — have been on impeccable form, winning and taking championships at Royal Windsor and Midland Counties recently.

“He was amazing today, and it was a tough track,” confirmed Ruby, who last won at the RIHS in 2019 with Noble Peppermint. “It was testing and it really sorted the best ponies out. Ronan jumped so well and admittedly, it was my fault we had a fence down.”

The 133cm classes produced seven clears, as well as the eventual reserve RIHS supreme working hunter pony, Beatrice Bailye-Hawkins and her mare Precious Gem, who was taking the class title for the second consecutive year

The winning 153cm was Megan Stanley and 13-year-old dun gelding Ardwholihane Bouncer.

