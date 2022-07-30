



Stephen Norris and Elizabeth Bury’s superb show horse Lord Alexander (Alex) completed the jigsaw at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), as they added The Leeman Family RIHS maxi cob championship to their extensive tally.

Maxi cobs graced Ring 5 at Hickstead on the fifth day of showing at the RIHS. Judges Wayne Thorneycroft (ride) and Pippa Moon (conformation) had a hard task before them, as the field included the circuit’s most prolific contenders.

“This was the one he was missing,” said Stephen, of the 13-year-old chestnut gelding who is the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) maxi cob champion.

Alex, an Irish Draught by Gortlea Ruler out of The Star Of Athenry, has won the HOYS maxi cob of the year title more than once during his career with Stephen, and he was the bridesmaid here at Hickstead last year. Stephen was clearly overjoyed to clinch the crown.

“I’ve wanted this one for him for a long time, so I did feel the pressure going into the ring,” said Stephen, who keeps Alex with him, regularly hunts him outside of the ring and has field-mastered from him. “He gives the most extraordinary ride.”

“He’s taken a lot of work to get to this stage. You’ve got to keep a lid on everything, but when he’s on form he’s to die for.”

Polly Coles and Debbie Harrod’s grey gelding Bohera Durrow Fred were second in the RIHS maxi cob championship.

