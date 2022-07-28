



The anticipated Saracen Horse Feeds RIHS supreme hunter championship delighted the crowds on day three of the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) as Robert Walker and Jill Day’s magnificent lightweight View Point (Sean) took home the overall accolade.

Six combinations from the three weight divisions were presented for judging. The unique format of the championship, where each class judge rides each of the winners they haven’t yet sat on, ensured spectators were on the edge of their seats.

Sean, a 10-year-old by Loughehoe Guy, is no stranger to the Hickstead main ring — he was hunter champion and reserve supreme here in 2018.

Today, he was the perfect gentleman throughout each of his championship rides, cementing each with a blistering, on-command gallop before coming back to each rider in perfect balance.

Faye Ludlow ride judged the morning’s lightweight class:

“He is an outstanding show horse with the ultimate WOW-factor,” said Faye. “As soon as I saw him in the morning he just shined. He was pure elegance and was like a Ferrari to ride.”

Robert, producer of yesterday’s show hunter pony champion Merrycorner Mister Bui (Zara Brookes), praised Sean for his service as he was called out into the top spot, ahead of Jayne Ross and Rose Bailey’s winning heavyweight, Twinshock Warrior.

“That was awesome,” said an elated Robert. “This morning he was a little tense on the go-round, but he soon settled and looked to give the judge a great ride.”

Sean was the first horse to step into the championship, and he lead the pack throughout:

“He was loving it,” continued Robert, who rode Sean to lift the supreme title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last term. “The horses do a lot of galloping here at the RIHS and the crowd are very appreciative, which doesn’t suit every horse, but Sean thought it was great fun.

“He’s an awesome horse. I don’t know what we’ll do next with him; he owes me nothing. I was pretty relaxed going into the championship; this morning was probably more nerve racking. I don’t want to see him getting beaten, but I couldn’t go into the main ring and not enjoy it. He gave me such a thrill.”

Robert has won the RIHS supreme hunter championship on several occasions during his career:

“My first RIHS hunter champion was middleweight Sleeve Nambon Mist who then went supreme in 2007,” said Robert. “To have both champion hunter and hunter pony this year has been incredible.”

When asked what the secret to Sean’s gallop is, Robert said:

“He wants to do it. His main purpose in life is to go forward. When you’ve got a horse who goes forward you can press the other buttons easily.”

