Judges speak out as they ‘put their lives in competitors’ hands’ while work on insurance continues





Judges and officials must have better insurance cover to protect them, shows and the sport as a whole – as they are “putting their lives in competitors’ hands”.

This is the message from leading figures in showing calling for better accident cover for the volunteers, without whom shows could not run.

H&H reported that ride judge David Ingle was seriously injured at Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland, in May when a young horse reared and plunged, and he fell. He incurred huge expenses as a result of his injuries and, months after the show, he has not fully healed.

“I hope I will ride, and judge again, but have to go at the pace my body allows,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse but I’m not going to shut up about the insurance issue; showing has to get its act together.”

Mr Ingle said he has talked to some showing societies, which say they have adequate insurance to cover judges but, he says, will not share details of the policies.

“Someone told me I was causing trouble and if I didn’t shut up, we’d have no ride judges,” he said. “I said if we don’t sort insurance out, we won’t have them. What would have happened if I’d been killed? And it was a very close call.”

Mr Ingle said he cannot understand why his accident has not been a catalyst for change, adding: “I’d be very frustrated and disappointed if nothing changed. This is an opportunity. I’m sure there are challenges but it’s as difficult as we want to make it.”

Mr Ingle referenced work carried out on the issue by The Showing Council (TSC), which has been investigating a group policy that should be appropriate and affordable – if enough societies sign up.

TSC chair Liz Inman told H&H a lot of work has gone into exploring options, starting before the pandemic, when it was put on hold. It was raised again last December and after a presentation by a specialist broker, TSC members supported more consideration to a group judges’ accident policy.

“Having undertaken extensive research, we are now ready to present the proposed policy to TSC members next week,” she said on 25 November.

“The proposal represents extremely good value at a very attractive premium; we are aware some shows and societies think they would be covered by employer’s or public liability cover, but this is not the case unless negligence can be proven.

“You could have a ride judge injured, or a conformation judge or steward kicked,” she said. “I think a lot of people don’t realise how significant this could be. It’s for the greater good and future safeguarding of showing, and the more of our members sign up, the more likely it is we can get this policy over the line for them.”

Judge Michelle Underwood, a friend of Mr Ingle’s, told H&H she has taken out her own accident insurance, which costs £55 per month all year, although she only judges in summer.

“Add that to the society memberships, travel and everything, I’m paying more than £800 per year to then be put in danger,” she said. “This needs to be addressed.

“David is such a talented rider but what happened to him shows that you just don’t know. We’re not trying to be difficult, we just want a fail-safe safety net so everyone is protected. Judges put their lives in competitors’ hands and not all competitors are truthful. We have to know the societies have our backs. We have to move with the times and ensure the sport we love can continue.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, which runs Balmoral Show, told H&H the society is “adequately insured through our comprehensive public liability and employer’s liability policies”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now