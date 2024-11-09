Heartbroken farewell to HOYS winner who made dreams reality





The owners of “probably the most successful 15hh hunter pony of his generation” have paid tribute to their superstar, who has died at the age of 18.

Angela Hunt’s Carnsdale Sir Lancelot, who was ridden by Angela’s daughter Jessica to wins and top placings at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), as well as other championships, had to be put down despite all efforts to cure his hoof issues.

“It was time to let him go,” Angela told H&H. “I couldn’t have talked about it yesterday but now I know, we’ve saved him from pain.”

The Hunts had owned “Lance” for 12 years; they bought him as a six-year-old after he had enjoyed success including being placed at HOYS as a five-year-old.

“One of the first times Jess saw him was at the British Show Pony Society summer championships,” Angela said. “She said ‘You’ve got to come and see this horse’, so I did but he wasn’t for sale. As soon as we found out he might be, she said ‘Please, please, let’s go and see him’. It was always her dream to have him and we managed to make it a reality.”

During their time together, Lance and Jess went to HOYS every year, winning, coming second twice and securing other placings. They also won and came second twice at the RIHS.

“I think it was the second year she had him, they won three consecutive HOYS qualifiers; he was a bit of a superstar, with his amazing signature gallop,” Angela said. “I remember at the RI, galloping up that hill, he just lowered and went. It was quite special to see.

“And he was just a lovely chap. He was always with the Edward Young show team, produced by them, but used to come home to us for his winter holidays after HOYS and have fun in the field. He was a character but so lovely; she will never have another one like him.”

Angela said Jess rode Lance until she was out of the 15hh classes, then he was retired aged 15, and the plan was for him to live at home.

“She always said ‘I’m never selling him’; the plan was for him to be here and do all sorts of things, but the sad thing is, we couldn’t do that,” Angela said. “He had a good life, and the last week out in the field, which he hadn’t been able to do.

“I posted about it on Facebook and we’ve had more than 180 comments from people saying he was their favourite, so beautiful and a star; it’s nice to know how well he was thought of – and he was Jess’s pride and joy, she loved him to bits.”

