



1. The loss of a much-loved groom

The showjumping community has paid tribute to Jenny Ducoffre, who has died aged 44. Jenny was the long-standing groom of Belgium’s Jos Verlooy, and a much-loved figure on the circuit. A spokesperson for Jos said Jenny would be remembered as a “dear colleague and true friend”, and a spokesperson for the Longines Global Champions Tour said, “Jenny’s passionate and dedicated soul whose love for horses and unwavering commitment to those she groomed for touched everyone around her.”

Read the full tribute

2. “A genius and a lunatic” event horse

Cheeky Calimbo, the advanced event horse campaigned by Andrew Hoy, has died aged 22. The gelding’s biggest victories include the long-format CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Montelibretti in 2016, and the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Luhmühlen in 2014. Cheeky Calimbo’s final run was at Kelsall Hill in 2019, and he spent his later years in “happy retirement” with the Hoys. Andrew said, “In you, I certainly found my master – you were a genius and lunatic at the same time – and we often had to define whether it was a ‘Dr Jekyll or Mr Hyde kind of day’. Your talent in all phases was certainly without limits – and so was your mental strength – and we all admired you for it.”

Read the full story

3. A North Yorkshire equestrian property on the market

If you’re looking for a new horsey home then look no further than Sutton Stables. The four-bedroom property, on the outskirts of Sutton under Whitestonecliffe, comes with 12.84 acres, a refurbished manége, seven stables and plenty of parking. The house consists of a lounge, garden room, modern dining kitchen, sitting room and utility room. Richmond Equestrian Centre is 40 minutes away, while Camden, Northallerton and Appleton Grange are all within 30 minutes. The property is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

Take a look

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.