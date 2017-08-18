Why knowing how to breathe properly could transform your riding

Sports therapist Debbie Rolmanis explains the importance of breathing properly for riders, and offers a useful exercise to help you improve your technique

Thankfully, remembering to breathe doesn’t have to be on our daily ‘to do’ list, or scheduled in our phones with a reminder alongside other chores.

Whilst I am very grateful for evolution to have taken this responsibility away from me, there is a trade-off.

Having something of such critical importance happen without any conscious thought tends to relegate it to the pile of low priority. The casual disregard for how we bring life affirming oxygen into the body and rid it of toxic CO2 can be damaging our health, the way we move our bodies and the way we sit and function in the saddle.

Sound dramatic? That’s because it is.

Humans evolved to be predatory bipeds. Our ancestors were expected to hunt and gather; moving their bodies all day every day, performing all manner of movements; lifting, pulling, pushing, dragging, squatting, running, walking, climbing, hanging. To do this the body needed to be strong, flexible and well fed with oxygen from fully inflated lungs. We are still in bodies that are designed to do all of those things, and biomechanically we haven’t changed at all.

Humans are designed to have a long, strong torso. The ribcage and abdomen should create a strong cylinder that supports the spine and enables the limbs to work independently. This is influenced purely by the mechanic of breathing.

The impact for riders

We now know that in order to be strong and stable through the torso (a requirement when riding), we have to be able to fully expand the lungs. This allows the limbs to work independently from the spine/rib cage and it allows us to be in better balance over the horse.

Breathing out correctly is also crucial to the rider. There is a reason that some trainers encourage you to breathe out for downward transitions, so that you can increase your horses’ connection.

Why? Once you control an out breath you should feel why; you are now holding your own weight within your body. You have increased the stability of your position as you are maintaining the expansion of the torso, your spine is open and supported which enables your pelvis and hips to have more synchronicity with your horse. When you are in a more balanced seat, your horse is able to balance himself more correctly.

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

