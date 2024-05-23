A home nestled in an idyllic spot, complete with stables, arena and over 12 acres





With seven stables and a refurbished manége, this four-bed property will suit anyone who owns horses, and could even work as a racing facility.

Sutton Stables is positioned on the outskirts of the village of Sutton under Whitestonecliffe, which is in a particularly picturesque stretch of undulating North Yorkshire countryside – the chalk escarpment of Sutton Bank, the Hambleton Hills and the Vale of York are all within view.

The property is close to the A19, which provides direct access to the nearby market towns of Thirsk and Northallerton, and also links to the A1(M), leading to Harrogate and Leeds to the south.

There are also three international airport options at Newcastle, Leeds Bradford and Teesside International.

The facilities at Richmond Equestrian Centre are located 40 minutes away, while other equestrian centres within 30 minutes from the front door include Camden, Northallerton and Appleton Grange.

Local equine vets include Hambleton Equine Clinic and Oaklands Veterinary Centre and Equine Hospital, which which are both around 30 minutes away.

Thirsk Racecourse holds regular fixtures and is under 10 minutes away.

Your local county show will be the Great Yorkshire, held annually in July.

Offered for sale by GSC Grays, this property has a guide price of £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

Timber gates lead to the equestrian area where there is a large area for parking a number of vehicles. There is a manége, plus seven stables, and two stores.

There is an additional field of 5.88 acres across the road from the property, which is included in the total plot of 12.84 acres.

There are formal gardens to three sides of the house and a sun terrace.

The residential element of this property is accessed via timber and wrought iron double electric gates. These lead to a driveway providing off-street parking for several vehicles.

Sutton Stables has been the subject of major refurbishment and updating during the current owner’s tenure. The home offers four bedroom accommodation which could easily be extended and reconfigured should prospective purchasers wish.

The accommodation is currently on one level – but could be extended, subject to planning. The home consists of a lounge, garden room and modern dining/kitchen.

This leads to a sitting room, inner hall, dining room/bedroom four, principal bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms, house bathroom, rear hall/utility room and shower room.

