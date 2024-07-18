Equestrian carries Olympic torch through Paris, an incredible rescue, and more things the horse world is talking about





Eventing gold medallist shines in Paris

In just over a week’s time, the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony (26 July) will be under way. The Olympic torch is in the process of making its final stops around France, which included a trip to Paris on Bastille Day. Rio 2016 eventing team gold medallist Colonel Thibaut Vallette, écuyer en chef (director) of the Cadre Noir, carried the torch on horseback to the presidential grandstand during the parade – flanked by horsemen. French president Emmanuel Macron shared a video of the incredible scene on his Instagram.

An incredible rescue

A 17hh veteran was rescued from four-foot deep mud in a meticulous operation lasting nearly two hours on Saturday (14 July). The 20-year-old was exhausted by efforts to get free of the mud, and a hind leg was “stuck by suction deep in the bog”. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Brecon Fire Station and the animal rescue team from Pontardawe Fire station.

Olympics-bound rider’s many talents

Sandra Auffarth, the 2014 eventing world champion who will ride on the German team at the 2024 Paris Olympics next week, landed a milestone victory on Sunday – in another horse sport. Sandra and Quirici H were simply aiming to gain experience when they entered the CSIO5* 1.60m Agria Falsterbo grand prix. Their superb performance placed them at the top of the world-class grand prix, less than two weeks before Sandra heads to France with her eventing medal-winning team stalwart Viamant Du Matz.

