‘A dear colleague and true friend’: equestrian world mourns much-loved groom, aged 44





The showjumping world is mourning groom Jenny Ducoffre, “whose love for horses and unwavering commitment touched everyone around her”.

Jenny, 44, was the long-standing groom of Belgian showjumper Jos Veerlooy and a much-loved figure on the circuit.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Jenny Ducoffre, a beloved and dedicated groom. For over 10 years, Jenny devoted herself to the wellbeing of the horses and the successes of Jos Verlooy and Eurohorse,” said a spokesman for Jos.

“Her dedication, love for the horses and tireless efforts left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. Her loss is deeply felt by us all.”

The spokesman added that the team will remember Jenny “as a dear colleague and a true friend”.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jenny. You will be greatly missed.”

Many in the showjumping community have paid tribute to Jenny, who won the Horse Health horsemastership trophy at Hickstead in 2019, given to a groom who impressed the panel of judges with their standards of care.

A spokesman for the Longines Global Champions Tour said they are “shocked and saddened”, and described Jenny as a “beloved member of our extended Global Champions family”.

“Jenny’s passionate and dedicated soul whose love for horses and unwavering commitment to those she groomed for touched everyone around her. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her,” he said.

“We will for ever cherish the memories and the positive impact she had on our sport. Rest in peace, Jenny. You will be deeply missed and always remembered.”

A spokesman for the International Grooms Association (IGA) said everyone at the IGA is “deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Jenny”.

“Grooms are a tight community and we know how deeply affected by this terrible news many of you will be,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with Jenny and all the many people who knew and loved her.”

For anyone in the industry looking for confidential support, visit IGA or Riders Minds.

