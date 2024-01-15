Goodbye to a much-loved event rider and mother, the latest on Helgstrand’s horses, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to a much-loved event rider

Vicky Collins, the five-star event rider, breeder, producer and mother of five-star rider Felicity, died on 1 January following complications from an illness, aged 69. Vicky was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 15 October 1954. She was the youngest of three children, and grew up in East Malling, Kent, where she attended Maidstone Girls’ Grammar School. Vicky’s family was not particularly horsey, but she begged her mother for lessons at the local riding school, where her love of horses began. Every day after school she would walk to the riding school, excitedly checking the lesson board to find out which pony she would be riding.

Obituary: Vicky Collins

2. High praise for ex-racehorses

The owner of a former racehorse who was “a bit useless” on the track but has completed Badminton grassroots three times and excelled in showjumping, dressage and showing has urged others not to discount thoroughbreds. Claire Lewis told H&H she had only had “what I’d call normal riding club horses” before Master Wickham came into her life eight years ago. She said “Darsi” has shattered her previous perceptions of former racehorses, and that he is a “shining example” of what they can achieve with amateur riders.

3. Two of Helgstrand’s top rides move to new riders

Top dressage horses Queenparks Wendy and Jovian will be campaigned by Germany’s Isabell Werth and Sweden’s Patrik Kittel, while Andreas Helgstrand is excluded from team competition during 2024.

On 12 January a spokesman for Helgstrand Dressage announced that the stable, in collaboration with Queenparks Wendy’s owner Bolettte Wandt of Château de Fontaine, has entered into a partnership with Isabell and Isabell’s sponsor Madeleine Winter-Schulze for the 10-year-old mare to join Isabell. A partnership has been formed between Helgstrand Dressage and Patrik for 10-year-old stallion Jovian. Both horses’ nationalities have been updated on the FEI database, ahead of the 15 January Olympic transfer deadline.

