Farewell to much-loved five-star event rider, breeder, producer and mother of top young rider





Vicky Collins, the five-star event rider, breeder and producer, died on 1 January following complications from an illness, aged 69.

Vicky was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 15 October 1954. She was the youngest of three children, and grew up in East Malling, Kent, where she attended Maidstone Girls’ Grammar School. Vicky’s family was not particularly horsey, but she begged her mother for lessons at the local riding school, where her love of horses began. Every day after school she would walk to the riding school, excitedly checking the lesson board to find out which pony she would be riding.

At school Vicky was very academic, and dreamed of becoming a vet. When her family was unable to send her to university, she focused on her riding. Vicky’s granny bought her her first horse, a chestnut mare named Fanny, and she began eventing. She rented stables and would borrow a trailer to attend competitions, but as she did not have a school, she would jump into the farmer’s orchard to train her horse, galloping out of sight when he appeared.

Vicky began producing, buying and selling horses, and making connections in the equestrian community. In her early 20s she was a working pupil for eventer-turned-showjumper John Smart, which was a turning point in her riding career. She groomed at a lot of three-day events including Boekelo, the Netherlands, which helped develop her passion for eventing.

In 1980 Vicky bought four-year-old mare Molly Malone, who went on to compete at advanced level and became the foundation mare of Vicky’s home-breds. Molly’s offspring included top horses such as Vicky’s most notable ride Welton Molecule, and Welton Romance who won individual gold at the 1995 Europeans with Lucy Thompson.

Vicky produced Molecule over the years and they jumped clear at their first Burghley in 1995. He stood at 17.2hh and was known for his bravery. The following year they jumped clear at Badminton to finish 16th, and as they came out of their showjumping round a team selector handed her an envelope confirming she had been shortlisted for the Atlanta Olympics that year. It was later deemed that Molecule was too young to fly, and that he would be aimed for the 1997 Europeans instead.

But offers from buyers soon arrived for Molecule, and after “much deliberation and heartache” he was sold to Lucy Thompson. Vicky used the money to buy a home in Somerset, and in 1998 she welcomed her daughter Felicity. Molecule was sold to Belgian rider Carl Bouckaert, with whom he went on to win team bronze at the 1999 and 2003 Europeans.

An agreement had been in place between Vicky and Lucy that Molecule would return to Vicky when he retired, and in 2007 Carl contacted Vicky to say he would like to honour the original agreement, and the gelding returned to the UK. He enjoyed a retirement ceremony at Badminton in 2007, and spent the rest of his years with Vicky, turned out with Felicity’s now five-star ride RSH Contend’Or.

In 2000, Vicky and Felicity moved to East Sussex, where Vicky continued to compete, produce horses and teach. Felicity followed in her eventing footsteps, and they would compete at the same events. Vicky stepped back from competing in 2015, and that year Felicity took on the ride of Vicky’s home-bred Just Amazing III (Mazie), granddaughter of Molly Malone, whom she went on to ride at four-star level. Vicky also began to breed again, including two foals from Mazie, who are now two and four years old.

“My mum loved Mazie, even though she wasn’t the most straightforward. Mum used to say ‘I bred the horse and the rider’, it was one of her favourite sayings,” said Felicity.

In time Vicky handed the reins of running the yard to Felicity, but she continued to be Felicity’s business partner and help with the horses daily. She was a huge part of Felicity’s career and attended every event, often driving the lorry, as her daughter climbed the eventing ranks – including winning three European team medals at junior and young riders – to five-star level.

“She was always there supporting me, she didn’t want to miss any of it. We had a unique relationship,” said Felicity.

“I originally wanted to be a vet, but when I left school I decided I wanted to event. At first I think my mum was disappointed I didn’t want to go to university, she wanted me to have what she didn’t. But I think she went on to be prouder of me than she ever could or would have been, had I done something else. Having shared all of those achievements with her, the medals, the results, being on the podium, my first five-star, my first Badminton; all those things, she was there for every one and she was so, so proud.”

Vicky was a respected horsewoman in the eventing community.

“Many people admired her,” said Felicity. “She was quiet, and often reserved, but she could be opinionated too. She had a real character and a very dry sense of humour.

“She never wanted to be the centre of attention, and she’d rather have her nose in a book. She was always known for her kindness, and if she was fond of you she was the most loyal person you could ever have in your corner.”

Vicky is survived by Felicity, and much-loved German shepherd dogs Inky and Sushi.

A service will be held at Wealden Crematorium, Heathfield, East Sussex, on 22 January at 1pm, and all who knew Vicky are welcome.

