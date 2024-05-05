‘She is one to watch’: second placed mare leads Windsor novice show ponies





The daughter of a former NEC winner who was runner up in her class finished as eventual Royal Windsor novice show pony champion at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Tandridge True Gold, a 148cm bay mare, took the title despite having finished second to Penny Carvosso’s Wedgeknock Song Of Morning in the first class of the day.

The six-year-old True Gold, ridden by 15-year-old Livie Smith, is owned by David Jinks and Antony Gribbin.

“We’ve had her since a three-year-old and this is only her second show,” said David. “We’ve taken our time with her as she’s been fairly tricky, but we’re getting there now.

David and co-producer Adam Forster watched the pair win their first championship at British Show Pony Society Area 2B last month.

She was bred by Joanna Adams by the well-known sire Tandridge Democrat out of Crafton Touch Of Gold, a double Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner during her own career.

Reserve in the Royal Windsor novice show pony championship went to the 138cm class winner, Swan Lake, ridden by Isabella Walker.

The daughter of Llanarth Topcat is owned by Helen Davies. Last season, the six-year-old reigned in the part-bred pony championship at HOYS with Sophie Staveley before they went on to take supreme pony honours. Swan Lake’s dam is Dance All Night, a two-time Royal International (RIHS) supreme victor and a HOYS show pony winner.

“Our champion was pulled top in the class but didn’t quite go well enough, but in the championship it outshone the rest,” said Suzanne Hatton who judged alongside Marilyn Ludlow. “It just goes to show competitors that the championship is judged as a separate class, and it can all change. I think the champion is definitely one to watch for the future. Our reserve is a beautiful pony that is full of quality but in the championship our eventual champion just outshone it on the go-round.”

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news and the best of the action throughout Royal Windsor Horse Show, with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from Â£1 a week in the UK. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper Royal Windsor Horse Show magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 9 May.

You may also be interested in:

Judges announced for 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show ‘He’s more chilled out than his brother’: famous horse’s sibling makes presence known at Windsor ‘I’ve finally got my Royal Windsor rug’: glory for full-time lawyer and her ‘perfect gentleman’ ‘He just wants to please’: keen performer shines bright en route to Royal Windsor worker title