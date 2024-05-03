‘He’s more chilled out than his brother’: famous horse’s sibling makes presence known at Windsor





Robert Walker reclaimed the 2024 Royal Windsor novice hunter tricolour for the second year in a row, this time aboard Jill Day’s lovely lightweight contender Flash Point I.

The Watermill Swatch five-year-old is out of the same mare, Quality Dame, as Robert’s now retired legend View Point (Sean), a winner of the open hunter championship at Windsor a record four times and a former overall title holder when the show held a supreme.

The gelding was bought as a foal from his breeders, The Jones Family.

“Jill has loved him from day one,” said Robert. “As soon as he came trotting up over the hill with the other foals he stood out a mile off. He’s always had a lot of charisma.”

When asked if he shares qualities with his regarded brother, Robert said: “It’s a hard thing to explain. In some ways he’s very similar; he gives you a comfy feel like Sean and he has so much ability. But, he’s a more chilled out character. Ahead of his class today he only needed half an hour of work, despite being one of the lowest mileage horses on my team this year.”

Flash Point has only been shown lightly in 2024, his debut season in the ring, but he’s been successful at North of England spring and the two local NCPA shows he has contended.

“I was worried he wouldn’t be experienced enough for Windsor but he was just gorgeous today,” Robert said. “This [the novice hunter championship] is the one everyone wants to win with their young horses, and there were some nice future weight stars in that ring today. Investing in young show horses is one of Jill’s passions so this is one she always wants to aim for each season.”

Jayne Ross finished reserve in the 2024 Royal Windsor novice hunter championship riding the Trembath Family’s winning heavyweight KBF Stackton Tressel. Bred by Micheal Cook and Tony Reynolds, this six-year-old is by Aveia out of Sampsons Court LuLu.

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news and the best of the action throughout Royal Windsor Horse Show, with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from £1 a week in the UK. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper Royal Windsor Horse Show magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 9 May.

You may also be interested in:

‘He’s such a kind horse’: maxi cob goes through the gears to win first class of Windsor 2024 ‘He just wants to please’: keen performer shines bright en route to Royal Windsor worker title ‘I’ve had him for 18 years’: rider and her 24-year-old horse land Royal Windsor championship Two early Royal Windsor championships for The King’s top show horse