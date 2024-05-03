‘I’ve finally got my Royal Windsor rug’: glory for full-time lawyer and her ‘perfect gentleman’





A full-time lawyer achieved her dream Royal Windsor victory as she captured top honours in the 2024 Royal Windsor amateur hunter championship, sponsored by Rosettes Direct.

“I’ve finally got my Royal Windsor rug,” declared a delighted Rose Bailey, whose winning ride was her own upstanding middleweight contender Bloomfields Greystones (Liam).

Rose and the nine-year-old grey gelding were winners at Windsor last term, but they were pipped to the post in the championship. This year, Rose kept her cool to win the middleweight and heavyweight division for a second time, maintaining that edge throughout to head the four-strong championship field.

“We’ve gone one better this year and it’s very exciting,” said Rose, who lives in central London and keeps Liam on Jayne Ross’ yard in Buckinghamshire. “I’m so lucky to have him, and Jayne who does the most fabulous job. This is my second year with Liam; he’s the perfect gentleman.”

Horses are Rose’s respite from her high-pressure job, as she explained: “When you’re riding you can’t really think about anything else. I can often only go to ride at 6am in the mornings, though, and Jayne is very good at accommodating my demands!”

In 2022, Jayne took reserve on a then seven-year-old Liam in open hunter ranks when he was owned by Sam Powell. Jayne is also the producer of Rose’s prolific heavyweight campaigner Twinshock Warrior.

Liam was bred by Daphne Tierney and he is out of Bloomfields Rebekah, the mare who is also responsible for producing the 2024 Royal Windsor open hunter champion Bloomfields President.

Amy Cook and her home-produced heavyweight Mr Darcy Dancer settled for reserve spot once again in the 2024 Royal Windsor amateur hunter championship, the same position they occupied in 2022. Amy, who runs her family’s ceremonial carriage hire business, has enjoyed much success with her consistent Crosstown Dancer 12-year-old.

The small and lightweight hunter section was led by two grey mares. The red rosette was secured by Kieran Harrison in the saddle of his own Bunbeggen Grey Mist six-year-old Ballykiss Angel, while second went to Abigail Shaw riding her own seven-year-old Lansdown Ruby.

Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

