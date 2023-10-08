Part-bred mare, five, follows in the footsteps of her dam by winning at HOYS





A five-year-old showed maturity well beyond her years as she lifted The Andrews Family HOYS part-bred pony championship on day four of the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Jerome Harforth was ringside to watch his home-bred 138cm mare Swan Lake take the tricolour, beautifully piloted by Sophie Staveley.

The pair qualified for HOYS in a strong class at Royal Three Counties in June, and she won a second part-bred qualifier at Royal Cheshire.

The British Riding Pony is by Llanarth Top Cat out of double Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) supreme champion Dance All Night, who won HOYS herself in 148cm show pony ranks back in 2012.

When Top Cat was sold into Australia, Jerome purchased semen which had been left in the UK.

Swan Lake was shown as a yearling with much success, finishing reserve in two HOYS supreme in-hand qualifiers and narrowly missing out on her ticket.

“Last winter Sophie rang me and asked if she could have her for the season,” explained Jerome. “She did two novice shows earlier this year, and then she qualified for HOYS on her first attempt. She was also supreme at Aintree at her pre-HOYS show. She will eventually be retained as a broodmare.”

Ponies produced by Jerome dominated the HOYS part-bred pony championship for the first two years it was added to the schedule, with Colbeach Duet, dam of the 2023 138cm children’s riding pony of the year winner Colbeach Caprice, winning in 2014, and Moluccas Bengal Beauty taking the title the following year in 2015. Both ponies were ridden by Myles Cooper.

You may also be interested to read…

Celebrate HOYS with this offer! Get 6 issues of Horse & Hound for just £6 ‘He’s a bit of a joker’: home-bred New Forest stallion triumphs in first class of HOYS 2023 Now for something a little different: take a virtual walk the 2023 HOYS working hunter course Jayne Ross reveals plans for the HOYS supreme, after she wins second title of the show ‘He is the coolest pony who loves life’: HOYS glory for 13-year-old and scopey Welsh Home-produced heroes: who took home the 2023 SEIB Search For A Star titles at HOYS?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.