Olympic mare bows out, warning to owners, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic medallist bows out

Prolific medal-winning mare Claire Z officially retired from showjumping in front of a home crowd at Jumping Mechelen (30 December) after a glittering decade-long career. Rider Pieter Devos and the 15-year-old Clearway daughter helped Belgium to Nations Cup final glory in 2018, European team gold the following year and Olympic team bronze in Tokyo. “As we look to the Paris Olympics, I would have loved to take her one more time, however she has given me, and our country, so much over the years that she owes us nothing, and I will always put my horses’ happiness and welfare first,” said Pieter. “She deserves the absolute best in her retirement and I would always retire a horse too early, than a day too late.”

Read the full tribute to Claire Z

A ‘sickening attack’

Owners have warned to be vigilant after a young horse was found dead and “severely mutilated” in his field in Lincolnshire. The three-year-old’s body was found with his genitals and an ear removed, in Grantham, on 22 December. The RSPCA is appealing for information. “This was a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and I would also urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1200288,” said an RSPCA spokesman.

Read more on this story *warning graphic content*

Crowds turn out to support festive meets

Tens of thousands of people turned out to support hunting over the festive period, and thousands backed a new campaign to oppose restrictions on trail-hunting. Huge crowds were reported across the country, for what are expected to be the last Boxing Day and New Year’s Day meets before the next general election. A spokesman for the British Hound Sports Association told H&H: “This year we asked the hunts to send us photos of the crowds at their Boxing Day meets with an estimated number that attended. From those hunts that did so, the total attendance stands at 86,500 people in their town or village squares. It’s a genuine endorsement of trail hunting and the benefits it provides for rural communities.”

Find out more

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.