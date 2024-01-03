



Prolific medal-winning mare Claire Z has bowed out from showjumping in front of a home crowd after a glittering decade-long career.

The 15-year-old helped Belgium to Nations Cup final glory in 2018, European team gold the following year and Olympic team bronze in Tokyo.

She was officially retired in a ceremony at Jumping Mechelen in Belgium and will join her former stablemates Espoir and Apart at rider Pieter Devos’ farm.

“This horse means everything to me,” said Pieter. “She has taught me so much, indeed the greatest lessons in life and horsemanship, and she has made a childhood dream come true with an Olympic medal in Tokyo. I have so much to thank her for, beyond the sporting triumphs.”

Pieter added that from the moment he saw the Clearway daughter when she was two years old, he knew she would be special.

“She made me think outside the box, and I have never had a horse who tested me as much as she did. But once she trusted me, everything just clicked and from then on I had the feeling that anything was possible,” he said.

“While this is of course the best decision for Claire, it is sad for our sport, particularly with Claire being so successful for Belgium.

“As we look to the Paris Olympics, I would have loved to take her one more time, however she has given me, and our country, so much over the years that she owes us nothing, and I will always put my horses’ happiness and welfare first.

“She deserves the absolute best in her retirement and I would always retire a horse too early, than a day too late.”

As well as their achievements as part of Belgian teams, the pair also won and scored top results at CSI5* grands prix across the world. The hope now is to breed from Claire Z “at some point” in future.

“I feel the world could do with more horses like her!” said Pieter. “However we will listen to her and what will be, will be. The main priority for me is that she is able to live in happiness and comfort, and that I can see her whenever I’m at home.”

He added: “She is so loved, not just by me, but by my family and our whole team – I’ve had the privilege of working with her for over a decade, and I hope that we can enjoy many more years together in a different way.

“Thank you Claire, from all of us, and from the bottom of my heart.”

