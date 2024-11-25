Thanks for a ‘beautiful adventure’ as Olympic medal winner who beat major injury retires aged 18





Belgian showjumper Jérôme Guery has paid tribute to his multiple medal-winning partner Quel Homme De Hus, who has retired aged 18.

The Quidam De Revel stallion, whom Jérôme owns with Eden Farm and Alexander Oancea, came back from serious injury to contest the Olympics in Paris this summer, but Jérôme said this was his “last big goal”.

“Thanks to an incredible team and extraordinary people, we were able to realise this dream: taking our champion Quel Homme de Hus to the Olympics after his injury,” Jérôme said. “This challenge met is a reflection of everything he is: an exceptional horse. At 18 years old, our dear QH is in great physical shape, and we want to keep him that way for a long time to come. This is why, with immense emotion, we announce today the sporting retirement of our wonderful companion, Quel Homme de Hus.”

Jérôme and Quel Homme were on the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and took individual silver at the 2022 World Championships. They were also on the team that won gold at the Europeans in 2019, and the 2022 Nations Cup Final, where they picked up their second successive individual win.

“After years of success on the most beautiful tracks in the world, after winning gold at the European Championships, silver at the World Championships and bronze at the Olympic Games, as well as many other unforgettable moments, now it’s time for him to enjoy a well-deserved retirement,” Jérôme said.

“Thank you, thank you Quel Homme, for everything you have given us and for being an extraordinary partner. Thank you to life for placing you on our path and allowing us to experience these magical moments by your side.”

Jérôme thanked all those who had supported and accompanied them “throughout this incredible career”.

“Your energy, your encouragement and your passion made this adventure even more beautiful,” he said. “From now on, a new page is being written for you, Quel Homme: that of a peaceful retirement, where you can devote yourself to transmitting your grace, your strength and all your talent to your future descendants.

“Enjoy, you deserve it so much… Thank you, QH.”

