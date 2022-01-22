‘My first car was a Porsche!’ and 16 other things you may not know about Olympic showjumper Jerome Guery





Belgian showjumper Jerome Guery is currently ranked number 11 in the world and the 41-year-old was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics riding the mighty stallion Quel Homme De Hus. But did you know his first car was a Porsche and that he produced Ben Maher’s 2016 Olympic ride Tic Tac? Here are some fast facts about Jerome Guery, one of the sport’s leading riders.

1. As well as showjumping at the top level, 41-year-old Jerome Guery and his wife Patricia run Ecurie Guery in Belgium, coaching riders, training and producing horses, and dealing.

2. His 16-year-old son Mathieu Guery is also a showjumper.

3. Jerome is not from a horsey family and only began riding at the age of 10.

4. While most of us learnt to drive in an old banger, Jerome’s first car was a Porsche.

5. He has over 33,000 followers on Instagram.

6. The showjumpers he respects the most are Steve Guerdat, Kevin Staut and Simon Delestre.

7. He was part of the Belgian team that won the nation’s first gold medal in jumping at the 2019 European Showjumping Championships.

8. Jerome produced Ben Maher’s 2016 Olympic ride Tic Tac through his early years, qualifying him as a seven-year-old for the 2010 World Breeding Championships and the pair were crowned Belgian champions in 2012.

9. Among his most notable five-star wins are the Knokke and Dinard grands prix, the LGCT grands prix of Mexico and Miami, and big classes at Geneva, Barcelona, La Baule, Madrid and St Tropez.

10. He has ridden at two Olympics – Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

11. If he hadn’t become a successful showjumper, Jerome reckons he’d be a snowboarding teacher right now – it’s one of his passions.

12. He was junior Belgium champion in 1998 at the age of 18.

13. His motto is: “It is essential to aim high and do all you can to reach your goals. I have confidence in life that if you are respectful and work hard, you can achieve your dreams.”

14. His favourite city in the world is Brussels.

15. He describes his current top stallion Quel Homme De Hus as “the one I would take to war”.

16. Does Jerome have any regrets? “I have no regrets, I just enjoy my life,” he says.

17. Winning a gold medal is top of his bucket list.

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam.

