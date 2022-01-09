



Mexican showjumper Jaime Azcarraga has secured the daughter of his top grand prix-winning stallion Presley Boy.

Jamie bought Summer Song Du Champ Du Bois at the Youhorse.auction sale on Tuesday (4 January) for €60,000 (£50,119) via Hank Melse, who also sold him Presley Boy at the time.

The four-year-old mare is out of Tess Briolita (by Kalypso), who also jumped at 1.60m level and counts My Presley Girl and Nofa among her full siblings who are competing internationally.

“She is an amazing mare”, said Mario Everse, who ran the 18th auction with Alan Waldman. “We started the year well. We had a good collection, good prices and a high sales percentage with clients from 16 different countries. Our aim is to go on having an auction every month, the next one will be our ‘Valentine auction’, a week before Valentine’s Day, for anyone who still has to come up with a present for a beloved one!”

Presley Boy was sold by Jamie to the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation in 2010 and he continued his successful career under Olympic rider Khaled Al Eid. The same year, the pair won team gold and individual bronze at the Asian Games and finished 12th individually at the World Equestrian Games.

The January sale featured buyers from 16 countries. Five horses were sold to the Netherlands, with four bought by Canadian bidders, three sold to the US and Hungary respectively, with two each going to Poland, Italy, Germany and Belgium.

Mabel Van De Renger (Eldorado van de Zeshoek x Amadeus) was the second top lot, selling for €55,000 (£45,985) to Poland.

The next Youhorse.auction takes place from 5 to 8 February.

